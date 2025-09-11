Imole Millionaire Confirms October 9 Launch

Imole Millionaire, the lottery brand recently licensed to operate in Osun State, has confirmed that its flagship Osun Mega Draw will launch on October 9, 2025. The shift from the initially announced September date allows the team to refine operations and deliver what its promoters describe as Nigeria’s most ambitious state-backed lottery.

The promoters claim that construction of their ultramodern headquarters in the heart of Ilesha has been completed. The ultramodern facility, designed to serve as the operational hub for ticket sales, draw coordination, and customer support, signals the seriousness of their commitment to a long-term presence in Osun State.

Adding star power to the venture, popular Afrobeat musician B-Red, Davido’s cousin and son of Governor Ademola Adeleke, has been unveiled as the official brand ambassador for Osun Mega Draw.

Supported by the Osun State government, Imole Millionaire believes B-Red’s appeal will help amplify awareness and make the weekly draw a household event. Over 1000 prospective lottery agents have signed up to join the network, and the company is finalizing training and accreditation to ensure full compliance with lottery regulations.

Expanding access beyond Ilesha, Imole Millionaire has opened a satellite office in Ede. Plans are underway to establish offices in other major towns, with the goal of making ticket purchases convenient for residents in every part of Osun.

These physical outlets will complement digital channels, ensuring that participants can purchase tickets via a website, a mobile app, USSD codes, and dedicated point-of-sale terminals located throughout the state. The company has also secured a distribution partnership with the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (Osun State chapter) to integrate ticket sales into everyday transactions.

To celebrate the official launch, Fuji star Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma is slated to perform live at the grand opening, and promoters say Governor Adeleke will formally inaugurate the brand. The draw will be conducted live from the purpose-built studio at the headquarters, underscoring the brand’s emphasis on transparency and technology.

In the run-up to the launch, the brand has begun a multimedia campaign across radio, television, billboards, and experiential marketing to introduce the Osun Mega Draw to the public. The campaign emphasizes that Imole Millionaire is a fully licensed lottery operator, operating in accordance with Osun State laws.

Beyond the flagship weekly draw that will award a guaranteed ₦1 million jackpot weekly, Imole Millionaire plans to run daily 5/90 lotto games, an already popular format among Osun residents, via all channels. The company states that it aims to redistribute wealth within the state by creating new millionaires every week, while also contributing to the local economy through job creation and tax revenues.

The flagship weekly draw will see one person going home with ₦1 million every week. First runner up gets ₦500,000, second runner up goes home with ₦250,000, while the third runner up wins ₦100,000. There will also be 50 consolation prizes of ₦50,000 every other week.

Imole Millionaire positions itself not just as a lottery but as a movement of optimists, dreamers, and winners. Every ticket purchased brings participants closer to rewriting their financial story and supports the company’s mission to create new millionaires each week.