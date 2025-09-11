Communications Veteran Inaugurates Tuition-free PR Academy to Groom Young Professionals 

Funmi Ogundare Renowned communications expert and Chief Executive Officer, SKOT Communications, Mrs. Tokunbo George-Taylor, Thursday, inaugurated the SKOT Impact Academy, a tuition-free training initiative designed to equip young professionals with the foundational skills required to thrive in the public relations industry.

Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, George-Taylor, who has worked as a publicist for over 31 years, explained that the academy was borne out of her desire to give back to the sector that shaped her career and to close the knowledge gap for newcomers in the field.

“The SKOT Academy is a six-week tuition-free programme for professionals who want to grow with purpose and make an impact. My dream is to shape professionals into global storytellers and build a leading PR hub in Africa,” she said.

The first cohort, selected from nearly 400 applicants, who responded to a call for applications in August, will commence classes on Saturday, September 13, in Lagos.

Participants, she noted, will undergo six weeks of intensive training on Saturdays, covering crisis management, storytelling, Artificial Intelligence, and other emerging trends in communications.

George-Taylor explained that the initiative will run in phases; a physical session in Lagos, a virtual programme in the first quarter of next year to accommodate participants across Nigeria and beyond, and a hybrid session by mid-2026.

She added that top performers from each cohort will be offered opportunities within SKOT Communications, while those with two to three years of experience can benefit from specialised masterclasses under the Elevate platform, a paid programme.

The Academy, the expert stated, has also secured support from international PR experts, many of whom have volunteered to facilitate sessions.

George-Taylor, whose firm recently became the first Nigerian PR agency to join the Global Network of Independent PR companies, noted that the collaboration underscores the importance of preparing African professionals for global competitiveness.

She called on organisations to nominate young colleagues for the programme and announced that the Academy’s new training facility in Lagos is also available for external rentals.

George-Taylor commended her team, clients and partners, saying that the academy is a product of collective creativity, resilience and innovation.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN), Dr. Nkechi Ali-Balogun, described the launch of the academy as a groundbreaking step for the communications industry.

She said it was the first of its kind to offer tuition-free training for young professionals.

She commended its founder, George-Taylor, for her vision to give back to society by imparting knowledge without cost.

“In a world where knowledge often comes with a price, this institution is free of charge. Six weeks of free training with international facilitators in a cozy environment is remarkable,” she said.

Ali-Balogun noted that the academy symbolises more than professional growth, calling it a centre of excellence and a symbol of hope for aspiring communicators who often struggle to gain opportunities due to lack of experience.

She emphasised that communication underpins every aspect of life; from family relationships to workplace efficiency and commended the academy for preparing a new generation of professionals who will uphold values such as truth, responsibility, dignity of labour, and ethical standards.

The NIPR Lagos Chair also spoke of George-Taylor’s personal qualities, describing her as intentional, strategic, and deeply committed to excellence.

“By offering free training, this academy will help nurture professionals who can tell stories, bridge understanding and carry forward the values of service and morality that our industry is losing,” she said.

Former Chairperson of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Lagos Chapter, Comfort Nwankwo, applauded the founder of the initiative for her commitment and passion in raising future leaders.