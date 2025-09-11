Affirming Promotion of Oral Hygiene, Dental Care

As part of its efforts to promote oral and dental care, Nature’s Renaissance International (NRI), an indigenous health and wellness company, has added two new toothpastes to the market. The UATD EYI Toothpastes were unveiled at a launch event in Lagos last month. The launch showcased UATD EYI Charcoal Toothpastes for adults, enriched with herbal extracts such as turmeric, and UATD EYI Children Toothpaste enriched with strawberry and grape-flavoured variants. Sunday Ehigiator reports

The launch marks a significant step for the company and for Nigeria’s growing personal care industry as the toothpastes are proudly formulated and manufactured locally. The new toothpastes, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Nature’s Renaissance International (NRI), Prof. Clinton Brown Odiagbe, are part of a broader mission to utilise Africa’s natural resources to promote both health and economic empowerment.

NRI describes the product as not only a breakthrough in oral hygiene but also a symbol of African innovation and empowerment. “The purpose of today’s event is to unveil and celebrate the launch of our latest innovation, UATD EYI Toothpastes. These products represent a breakthrough in dental care, setting a new standard in quality and marking an exciting addition to our product line.

“Alongside this launch, we are also introducing PASTE4ALERT, a unique empowerment package designed to drive impact and opportunity,” he added. “This product is not just a breakthrough in oral care; it is also a celebration of local excellence, deeply rooted in empowerment and purpose. Thanks to our partnership with Colori Cosmetics, a reputable manufacturing partner. UATD EYI Toothpastes are proudly made in Nigeria and for Africans.

“It’s a testament to our belief that Africa has what it takes- the resources, the people and the partnership to build world-class solutions. We are confident that NRI will continue to set new standards-not only in product innovation but in driving a powerful movement to help Africa break free from the cycles of poverty and poor health.” He noted that the company had invested heavily in local expertise and materials to develop a product that meets global standards.

“The UATD EYI adult charcoal toothpaste is infused with Aloe Barbadensis leaf extract and offers a range of health benefits, which include teeth whitening, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties and relief for sensitive teeth,” Odiagbe explained that the new products demonstrate how natural remedies can be transformed into world-class solutions that combine health benefits with economic empowerment.

“The launch introduced UATD EYI Charcoal Toothpaste for adults, enriched with herbal extracts such as turmeric, then strawberry and grape-flavoured options for children. He further noted that, unlike regular toothpaste, the charcoal variant goes beyond oral hygiene, helping to relax nerves and improve sleep. This is nature made friendly. It is not just about whitening teeth, but supporting overall wellness,” he said.

Odiagbe, who is also a professor of natural medicine, said his interest in herbal solutions stemmed from personal experiences, including a spinal injury in his youth that was healed by a traditional bone doctor. He added that exposure to Chinese and Indian herbal practices later strengthened his resolve to develop African-centred remedies.

Since its inception in 2020, Odiagbe explained that NRI has remained committed to advancing herbal healthcare, producing over 16 certified herbal health products that have been used by more than three million Nigerians. The high point of the launch event was the presentation of car awards to NRI distributors across the nation, emblematic of the empowerment opportunity of the NRI model.

Speaking at the product unveiling, led by the Head of Department of Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Titus Tile, said, “The production is natural, using raw materials from our indigenous plants. And what it will do is that through the value chain of cultivation, processing and consumption, people will get jobs, and value for monetary gains, including the benefits. There are benefits, including the medicinal value of charcoal. Charcoal has medicinal values which have long been verified.”

He also shed light on the efforts the government is making to ensure traditional medicine is promoted. “Government is promoting the use of natural herbal products, and that is why there is a department. If not for the promotion of it, there wouldn’t be a department. We have a policy on traditional medicine now, and we have an essential medicinal list that includes a list of traditional plants in Nigeria. We have a herbal cornucopia that is looking into the standard of medicinal plants. We have organisations like the National Institute of Research, and also the Nigerian Natural Medicine Development Agency. All these are government structures to make sure that traditional medicine is promoted.”

Dignitaries, including His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; representatives of the Honourable Minister of Health, led by the Head of Department of Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Titus Tile; Dr. Dogara Okara, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health; wife of former president Obasanjo, Mrs. Alice Bola Obasanjo, represented by Dr. Mrs. Abisoye Adebanke Alabi; and Ambassador Adekunle Badmus, graced the occasion.

CAPTION: The CEO, Prof. Clinton Brown Odiagbe