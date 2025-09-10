YABATECH Don Urges Built Environment Professionals to Tackle Project Abandonment with Innovation, Communication

Funmi Ogundare

A chief lecturer at the Department of Building Technology, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Adesina Aladeloba, has urged professionals in the built environment to adopt responsible practices and embrace practical innovations that will safeguard the heritage assets of the future.

Aladeloba said this recently while delivering the 19th inaugural lecture of the college titled ‘Communication: Why the Tower Remained Abandoned Heretofore’.

He emphasised that such measures are critical to addressing the recurring problem of abandoned building projects across the country.

To ensure successful project delivery, he recommended both pre-contract and contract processes, stressing that these must be clearly communicated to achieve the desired outcomes.

He highlighted the vital role of communication in achieving project success, urging professionals to be deliberate in selecting effective communication processes in their work.

“We must not ignore the longstanding challenges that continue to hinder project delivery. These include poor information dissemination, limited access to high-speed internet, lack of assistive technologies and software tools, absence of a comprehensive communication policy, as well as persistent problems with electricity generation, transmission, and distribution,” he said.

Aladeloba warned that unless these issues are resolved, the question of why the tower remained abandoned will persist, and meaningful solutions may continue to evade the people.

The don also highlighted the growing impact of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), decision automation, and machine learning, adding that these innovations are reshaping the construction industry and driving transformative change.

“These technologies have the potential to enhance efficiency and strengthen collaboration among stakeholders,” he said, urging property developers to adopt computer simulation models that improve communication through the visualization of programming and logistics data.

According to him, “professionals in the built environment must explore how to meet global demands by leveraging AI, machine learning, and other advanced technologies to streamline construction and site operations, making human traffic more manageable.”