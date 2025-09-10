Water Safety in Focus with Nestlé Water Quality Advocacy Campaign

Nestlé Waters has unveiled the Nestlé Water Quality Advocacy campaign; a bold initiative aimed at raising national awareness on the need for quality water across Nigeria. This campaign was developed in collaboration with the Organised Private Sector in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (OPS-WASH).

Speaking at the launch, Business Executive Officer, Nestlé Waters and Premium Beverages, Mr. Olatunji Olutayo, highlighted Nestlé’s strong commitment to quality which is the foundation for the water quality advocacy campaign.

Speaking on Nestlé Waters quality standards, he said: “Water stewardship is a priority for Nestlé Waters. By 2025, we aim for all our sites to be certified under the Alliance for Water Stewardship Standard, underlining our commitment to sustainable water use, community engagement, and responsible watershed management.”

National Coordinator, OPS-WASH, Dr. Nicholas Igwe said, “Water is life, yet millions of Nigerians are still unaware of the quality of the water they consume daily. This campaign is therefore about more than raising awareness; it is about empowering people with the tools and knowledge they need to safeguard their health by safeguarding their water sources.”

Delivering the keynote address, the Honourable Minister of Water Resources & Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, represented by Mrs. Elizabeth Ugoh, Director, Water Quality Control and Sanitation, emphasised the government’s commitment to improving water quality nationwide and welcomed private sector collaboration in tackling water-related challenges.

In his words: “I wish to commend Nestlé Waters and OPS-WASH for this timely initiative, which aligns with our national drive to ensure that every Nigerian has access to clean and safe water. Contaminated water continues to be one of the leading causes of preventable diseases in the country, with serious health and economic implications.”

Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability Lead at Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Victoria Uwadoka, described the campaign as a national movement for water safety rather than a one-off programme stressing, “Today marks the beginning of a national movement for water safety in Nigeria, but this is only the first step. Collaboratively, we aim to turn awareness into action and a lasting change so that quality water becomes a conscious aspiration for every Nigerian.”