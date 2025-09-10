Situating Spirited Efforts of DSS in Arrest of Ansaru Terrorist Leaders

While the spotlight often shines on the strategic arrests, it is the quiet precision, tireless dedication, and collaboration of the Department of State Services and other operatives behind the scenes that made the capture of Ansaru’s terrorist leaders possible, writes Linus Aleke.

The strategic capture of Ansaru’s top terrorist leaders may have made headlines, but behind the scenes, it was the quiet, meticulous work of the Department of State Services (DSS) that laid the groundwork for this pivotal breakthrough. For months, operatives tracked coded communications, infiltrated support networks, and monitored suspicious movement patterns — all while remaining invisible to the very targets they were pursuing. Their efforts dismantled the inner circle of a terror group notorious for prison breaks, kidnappings, and cross-border insurgency.

Covert intelligence gathering began long before the names Abu Bara’a and MallamMamuda became public. According to sources close to the operation, DSS operatives embedded in high-risk zones collected human intelligence from informants within the Ansaru network — individuals cultivated through months of trust-building and high-risk interactions. Satellite data and signal intercepts, analysed by DSS cyber-intelligence units, confirmed safe houses, drop points, and digital trails.

“It wasn’t luck — it was layered surveillance, patience, and precision,” said a senior intelligence officer, who requested anonymity due to operational sensitivities.

Perhaps most impressive was how the DSS managed inter-agency collaboration without compromising secrecy. The coordination with military units, local vigilantes, and even foreign intelligence partners was handled with surgical accuracy.

“Every movement, every decision, was timed to perfection. We couldn’t afford to lose the element of surprise,” the officer added. On the day of the arrests, DSS units were already in place, having mapped exit routes, escape contingencies, and support clusters. The leaders were apprehended without gunfire — a testament to how intelligence can save lives and prevent collateral damage.

Unveiling the arrested terrorist kingpins to the public during a press conference at the headquarters of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), the National Security Adviser, MallamNuhuRibadu, praised the immeasurable contributions of the nation’s top secret police.

According to him: “The DSS played a silent but decisive role. They were the eyes, ears, and mind behind the success of this operation.”

He added: “This is a clear example of how modern counter-terrorism relies on intelligence, not just force. Their work is unseen, but its impact is undeniable. As the nation applauds this milestone, it’s vital to recognise the shadow work of operatives whose names we may never know — but whose courage and intellect continue to safeguard Nigeria from within.”

The United States and the United Kingdom have also applauded the Federal Government and its security agencies — particularly the intelligence services — for the successful arrest of two senior leaders of the terrorist group, Jama’atuAnsarulMuslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, also known as Ansaru.

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, in a statement via its official X handle, described the operation as a major step in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and extremism. The Embassy praised the Nigerian security forces and described the arrests as a significant achievement.

The post read: “We commend the Nigerian government and security forces on the successful arrest of wanted #Ansaru leaders, Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a) and Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka MallamMamuda). This is a significant step forward in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and extremism.”

Also, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, also issued his commendation on X, describing the operation as “an extraordinary and very significant success.” He applauded the security agencies and their leadership under the National Security Adviser.

“An extraordinary & very significant success. A major step forward in the fight against terrorism. Congratulations to the security agencies & officers involved under the leadership of NSA Ribadu,” Montgomery noted.

Aside from the U.S. and U.K. authorities, several local institutions, organisations, and stakeholder groups publicly commended the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Security Adviser (NSA) for their role in the arrest of the Ansaru terror leaders.

The Northern Youth Frontiers (NYF), in a statement, lauded President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), the leadership of the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria’s armed forces, and the intelligence community for orchestrating the arrests.

The statement, signed by its National Coordinator, Sama Musa, described the arrest as “a decisive blow not just to Ansaru’s central command but also to other terrorist groups and their enablers in Nigeria.”

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) also celebrated the bravery and professionalism of Nigeria’s security agencies, emphasising that the recovered digital evidence offers critical insight for dismantling terror networks and preventing future attacks.

The Union’s National President, AlhassanYahyaAbdullahi, in a statement, said the arrests signified “a turning point in the campaign to dismantle terror networks,” adding that the bravery and professionalism displayed by the security forces deserved national recognition.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) also applauded the National Security Adviser, MallamRibadu, and the Director-General of the DSS, AdeolaOluwatosinAjayi, for the capture of the two notorious terrorist leaders who had long been on Nigeria’s wanted list.

Executive Director of MURIC, Prof. IshaqAkintola, described the development as “a major blow to terrorism in Nigeria” and urged the government to consolidate the gains.

Describing the operation as one of the most successful security crackdowns in recent years, MURIC appreciated the operatives working in the shadows — “the lurking shadows at street corners” — for their sacrifices in safeguarding the nation.

He stressed that the capture of the terrorist kingpins marked the end of a long manhunt for the two, who had previously evaded arrest by Nigerian security forces and international intelligence agencies.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory has also praised the National Security Adviser, Ribadu, and the DSS for the arrest of two notorious Ansaru terrorist leaders.

Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, who expressed this commendation while fielding questions from journalists in Kaduna described the arrests as a significant breakthrough in Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts.

According to him: “We do not want to be people who only grumble and accuse. We want to be people who, when we see what is right, we acknowledge it. The National Security Adviser, NuhuRibadu, deserves enormous credit for the deliberate, intelligence-driven operation that led to the arrest of some of Nigeria’s most wanted terrorists.”

Also, Arewa Think Tank (ATT), in a statement, said the operation was “quiet, deliberate, and intelligence-driven.”

The group further described the covert mission as one of Nigeria’s most consequential counter-terrorism victories, offering reassurance to communities in the affected areas.

On its part, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), while applauding the capture, urged authorities to build on the success by strengthening community policing, intelligence gathering, and local stakeholder partnerships.

The Bloggers and Vloggers Content Creators Association (BAVCCA) specifically lauded DSS Director-General, Oluwatosin Ajayi, for the “surgical precision” of the operation and the professional restraint demonstrated by the operatives, who “executed the surgical operation without firing a shot.”

They also expressed appreciation for the strategic intelligence and capacity demonstrated under NSA Ribadu.

The Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA) similarly applauded NSA Ribadu for confirming the arrests abd praised the DSS’s covert modus operandi and emphasised its confidence in the agency’s leadership and operational discretion.

An Abuja-based lawyer, PelumiOlajengbesi, also praised NSA Ribadu and the service chiefs for the synergy across security agencies that made the arrests possible.

He highlighted the new operational paradigm of collaboration—contrasting it with the inefficiencies of the past.

As encomiums continue to pour in from both the international community and local institutions over the precision-led apprehension of the terrorist leaders and the counter-terrorism milestone, emphasis has been deliberately placed on the uncelebrated efforts of the quiet architects and hidden forces behind the arrest — the Department of State Services (DSS).

Under the incumbent Director-General, OluwatosinAjayi — a trained lawyer turned intelligence grandmaster — the nation has witnessed tremendous progress and remarkable milestones in the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other emerging security threats.

One of the undeniable benefits of his re-channelling the focus of the agency and its operatives towards its original, unwritten code of covertness and studied silence is this celebrated arrest, which has driven a wedge into the one thing that united the terrorist sect: its leadership. Now, things have fallen apart for them, as the centre can no longer hold.

The recent arrest of two senior Ansaru terrorist leaders marks a turning point in Nigeria’s counter-terrorism strategy — not just for its operational success, but for the subtle precision and discipline with which it was executed. While public attention often gravitates towards the visible actors in uniform, this moment calls for recognition of those who work in silence — the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) — whose covert intelligence, tireless surveillance, and calculated restraint laid the groundwork for this remarkable breakthrough.

Under the leadership of Director-General Ajayi, the DSS has quietly restored faith in intelligence-led security by returning to its core doctrine: discretion, depth, and strategic foresight. This operation stands as a testament to the agency’s renewed capacity and commitment to safeguarding the nation from the shadows. It also reflects the growing synergy across Nigeria’s security architecture, guided by the focused leadership of the National Security Adviser, MallamRibadu.

As Nigeria continues to face evolving security threats, the value of silent dedication cannot be overstated. Celebrating the behind-the-scenes efforts of the DSS is not merely about honouring an agency — it is about reinforcing the vital role of intelligence in securing the country’s future. The nation owes a debt of gratitude to those whose names may never make headlines, yet whose vigilance has helped preserve peace where chaos once thrived.