Natasha: Citing Pending Appeal Court Case, NASS Blocks Senator’s Resumption Despite Suspension Expiration

•PDP condemns moves to stop her resumption

•Tells senator to get ready to resume at NASS

Sunday Aborisade and Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The National Assembly has formally declined Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s request to resume her legislative duties in the senate, despite the expiration of her six-month suspension on September 4, 2025.

The country’s apex legislative institution cited a pending appeal at the Court of Appeal as the primary obstacle.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, was suspended by the senate on March 6, 2025, over allegations of misconduct.

Strongly disagreeing with the senate leadership, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the attempt by Clerk of the National Assembly to bar Akpoti-Uduaghan from resuming at the senate after the six months’ suspension imposed on her by Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, expired.

In a statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party said, “This reported action by the Clerk of the National Assembly smacks of a calculated attempt being orchestrated by the Senator Akpabio-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate leadership to abridge the right of representation of the people of Kogi Central Senatorial District and deny them a voice at the highest law-making body in the country.”

It would be recalled that the Federal High Court had ruled that the suspension excessive and unconstitutional. But a subsequent appeal filed by the senate president prevented Akpoti-Uduaghan’s reinstatement.

In a letter dated September 4 and signed by Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, the NASS stated unequivocally that no administrative action will be taken to facilitate her return until the Court of Appeal delivered its judgement.

Part of the letter, obtained by THISDAY in Abuja yesterday read, “The matter therefore remains sub judice, and until the judicial process is concluded and the Senate formally reviews the suspension in the light of the court’s pronouncement, no administrative action can be taken by this office to facilitate your resumption.”

The acting clerk further assured the senator that she would be “duly notified” of the senate’s decision once the legal issues were resolved.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had in an earlier letter dated August 28, 2025 formally notified the clerk of her intent to resume duties upon the expiration of her suspension, arguing that her suspension, being for a definite six-month period, should automatically lapse on September 4.

Her letter partly read, “Consequently, by operation of law and in accordance with the terms of the Senate’s resolution, I am entitled to resume my full duties as a Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The senator also underscored the importance of resuming office in time to catch up on legislative duties, attend to constituency matters, and prepare for the senate’s resumption from recess.

She insisted that delaying her return any further would infringe on her constitutional rights and the rights of her constituents.

Despite that, the National Assembly maintained that the judiciary must take its course.

The matter now hinged on two legal proceedings pending before the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.

The first was initiated by Akpoti-Uduaghan challenging the constitutionality of her suspension, and a cross-appeal filed by the senate president.

The stalemate underscored a broader debate on the powers of the legislature to discipline its members versus the right of elected representatives to unfettered access to their offices, especially in the absence of a final judicial ruling.

Until the Court of Appeal rules on the matter, Akpoti-Uduaghan remains effectively locked out of the red chamber, even as her suspension term has legally run its course.

PDP stated, “The attempt to use the National Assembly establishment against an elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in gross violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 (as amended) and the Standing Rules of the Senate is highly provocative and constitutes a clear and present danger to democracy and overall stability of our country.”

Ologunagba further said, “It also comes as parts of the antics being deployed severally by the APC-controlled Senate and the federal government to suffocate the opposition which further confirms the creeping totalitarianism in our country under the APC government.

“The reported action by the Clerk of the National Assembly against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan further brings to the fore the allegations of attacks on the right of women and sustained attempts to stifle their voices as witnessed in the various accusations of harassment against women levelled against the current Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio over the years.

“The PDP demands that the Senate President should come clean on the various allegations instead of seeking to use the National Assembly establishment to further harass, intimidate and keep Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan away from the Senate.”

The PDP spokesman said the extreme persecution of six months’ suspension unjustly imposed on Akpoti-Uduaghan, contrary to the Rules of the Senate, was more than enough and PDP stood with the people of Kogi Central and all well-meaning Nigerians in condemning the unwarranted renewed attack on Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He said, “Our Party strongly cautions the Clerk of the National Assembly to withdraw the said letter and play by the rules by being neutral as a bureaucrat and not allow himself to be politically entangled and used as a tool to undermine democracy and the Rule of Law in the National Assembly and Nigeria.”

PDP called on the international community, democracy institutions, right advocacy groups and other democracy development partners to rise up in condemnation of the renewed attack on Akpoti-Uduaghan.

While charging Akpoti-Uduaghan to discountenance the reported letter by the clerk of the National Assembly and get ready to resume at the Senate, PDP demanded that the senate leadership must ensure that Akpoti-Uduaghan was allowed to resume her duties and performme her role as an elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria unhindered.