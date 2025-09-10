Firm Launches Cost-saving Package for Freight Forwarders

Vanessa Obioha

OnePort 365, a global freight management solutions company, has introduced FreightSaver, a new product designed to reduce costs for sea freight forwarders in Nigeria.

At a stakeholder engagement session in its Lagos office, the company described FreightSaver as a timely solution for forwarders grappling with the high cost of delivering services to customers and other industry barriers. Commenting, Country Director of OnePort 365, Seyi Oluwatuyi, said: “What we have observed over the years is that most freight forwarders in Nigeria don’t participate in what happens upstream.”

“Upstream is where the bigger value is, where there are opportunities to make an impact on customers’ lives, save tangible money, and deliver value in the process. From that observation, we have an existing network that offers highly discounted freight rates that we believe will be of value to freight forwarders in Nigeria and by extension, their customers,” he added.

According to Oluwatuyi, forwarders who embrace the platform can reposition themselves as true value providers.

“They move beyond just clearing containers and delivering to warehouses,” he explained. “They can save their customers real money in foreign currencies, and in doing so, also participate in commissions tied to those savings.”

The impact, he said, is a multiplier effect on the landing cost of goods. “It will be cheaper because freight is a major component of the landing cost. And besides it being cheaper, they will get a decent share of the savings they are providing for their customers.”

With FreightSaver, freight forwarders will enjoy validity on reduced costs till March 2026, with origin schedules of 14–15 days for their shipments. The product covers both Full Container Load (FCL) and Less-than-Container Load (LCL). More importantly, Oluwatuyi added, forwarders will be able to price as low as a $1,000 gap from the market average. “So where we have to adjust, we’ll adjust in line with market realities.”

For now, the company will accept orders only from ports in China and Japan to Lagos, leveraging existing partnerships with shipping companies in those countries. It plans to expand to other routes in the near future. OnePort 365 already has footprints in West, East, and Southern Africa.

Terrence Martin, OnePort 365’s Regional Head of Ocean Freight for Africa, highlighted the wider economic benefits of FreightSaver:

“Ultimately, it reduces importers’ costs to bring products into the Nigerian market,” he said. “This makes a great contribution to economic development. It not only enables importers to access products at lower costs but also allows them to distribute to a larger population and drive down prices for the actual consumer and end user.”

Olubunmi Balogun, Head of Growth, Marketing and Partnerships at OnePort 365, emphasized the strong reception from forwarders during the company’s recent engagement week in Lagos.

“The excitement we witnessed was clear, forwarders see FreightSaver not just as a tool to cut costs, but as a pathway to scale their businesses and deliver more value to their clients.”

In addition to FreightSaver, the company also launched its new tracking tool, OneTrack 365. Oluwatuyi described it as a singular platform that allows users to track multiple carriers through one link. The system is designed to provide timely updates via WhatsApp or email.

“With digital solutions like FreightSaver and OneTrack 365, we’re making it easier for forwarders to deliver value in ways that are practical, accessible, and profitable. Our role is to build partnerships that empower forwarders to grow and strengthen the wider logistics ecosystem,” Balogun concluded.