2026: I’ll Rescue Osun from Stagnation, Nepotism , Hypocrisy If Elected Gov, Says Omisore

Former National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator, Iyiola Omisore, Wednesday pointed out that he would rescue the entire Osun State from a state of stagnation, poverty, nepotism and hypocrisy if given the mandate to pilot the affairs of the state in 2026.

Senator Omisore stated this while hosting a group of women leaders, Special Advisers, Special Assistants drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state. He also contended that having spent over 32 years in active politics, he had the needed political structures and experience to tackle problems facing the state currently.

Omisore, a former Deputy Governor of Osun State, equally stressed that his political theme: “Osun Rescue Mission 2026” emphasised that he is culturally, politically, intellectually and firmly rooted to face the reality of governance for the development of the state.

According to him, ” I know the right paths to take in order to move Osun State forward in all ramifications.”

Senator Omisore who also promised to carry women in the state along informed over 138 women drawn from all local government areas of the state, including Ife area office, saying inclusivity of women in government would be his priority.

In his remarks at the event, former Commissioner for Education during Governor Gboyega Oyetola Administration, Hon. Folorunso Oladoyin Bamisaye urged women in the state to forget sentiment and give full support for Omisore.

He also solicited there support to work vigorously right from the grassroots level in an efforts to defeat the incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of People’s Democratic party ( PDP) in the state.

Also in his own message Ajibola Famurewa stressed the need to give support for Senator, Omisore , saying given him the needed political support would usher in development and it will turn the state to Mecca of their dreams.

It would be recalled that a cross section of elected chairmen and councillors on the platform of All Progressives Congress APC has endorsed the candidature of Otunba Iyiola Omisore as the candidate for the 2026 governorship election.

In a similar event, party and ward chairmen have followed suit and were named coordinators for the purposes of party primaries that will culminate in the emergence of the two term senators as the party’s candidate.

In a well attended consultation and stakeholders engagements being conducted by the supporters, the politicians underscored the pedigree and commitment of Senator Omisore to the party as their reasons for the endorsement.