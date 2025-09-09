Wipe Crocodile Tears, Return Smart Schools’ Money, Enugu Patriots Replies Sujimoto

•Disputes Sujimoto’s N4bn expenditure claim on projects

•Ugo Chime, Asogwa, other bulk contractors delivering on target

Gideon Arinze in Enugu





The Enugu State Patriots, a group of leaders cutting across political and professional backgrounds, has thrown its weight behind the efforts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Enugu State Government to recover the total sum of N5.7bn so far paid to Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited for the construction of 22 out of the 260 Smart Green Schools embarked upon by the government.

The group also disputed the claim by Olasijibomi Suji Ogundele, Sujimoto’s CEO, that his company had already spent N4bn on the projects before the termination of the contract at the expiration of the agreed completion time in February 2025.

It said that pictures and videos of the sites as of May 2025 and a report it sourced from the Enugu State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure showed that Sujimoto could not have spent up to N600m on the “shambolic work he did at the entire 22 sites before they were recovered by government.”

Enugu Patriots made its position known in a statement by its spokesperson, Prof. Mathiine Anikwe, on Monday, also faulting the attempt by Ogundele to blame inflation and profit margin since many contractors had already delivered their own projects.

It equally faulted the Sujimoto CEO’s claim that his company got only N5.2bn instead of N5.7bn, describing it as an attempt to discountenance the company’s VAT/tax obligations.

“The fact that education was over 30 per cent in the 2024 budget and 33 per cent in 10

2025 underscores the priority the Mbah Administration places on the sector. That is massive and has to do with the 260 Smart Green Schools.

“No one can blame the government for awarding the contract to Sujimoto, given its projects in Lagos. But having failed to show value for money here, we advise Ogundele to clean his crocodile tears and return the money to Ndi Enugu. Period,” Prof. Anikwe added.

Meanwhile, other contractors handling multiple Smart Green School Projects for the state have expressed satisfaction with the system put in place by the government, saying that they were delivering the projects in line with government’s standards and schedule.

The contractors, in separate interviews on Sunday and Monday, commended the huge investment by the government to migrate Enugu State children from outdated structures and learning to modern infrastructure and experiential learning to equip them with requisite knowledge and skills to compete in the emerging global economy.

Managing Director of Testimony Enterprises, Surv. Ugo Chime, said his company was awarded ten of the 260 Smart Green School projects.

“We handled 10 units of the Smart Green Schools. The government is collecting keys for those fully completed units starting from this week,” he said.

Also, the MD/CEO of Intasog Limited, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, said, “Intasog was awarded 12 sites, which we have done well and we are happy and grateful for the opportunity,” he stated.

In the same vein, MD/CEO of Alubond Nigeria Limited, Chinedu Nwobodo, said, “Alubond was awarded 10 schools. And the good thing is that you do not even need to know anybody to get multiple contracts, so long as you have a proven capacity.”

Chief Charles Mba is the MD/CEO of CDV Properties and Development Limited, which is also doing multiple projects.

“We are delivering 10 Smart Green Schools in line with government standards. I know for certain that Enugu indigenes alone got at least 90 per cent of the school projects, depending on the capacity of each company.

“But this should not be reduced to where a contractor comes from as some are trying to do. Enugu indigenes with credible companies, including ours, do projects in other states. Commitment and capacity to deliver are what matters,” he said.

MD/CEO of Ever Progressive Integrated Resources Venture, Benneth Nwatu, said that the state government was playing its part to ensure that the school projects succeeded.

“Our company has completed multiple projects here. For example, we handled the Smart Green School at Ugwuomu Nike, the one at Queens School, and another one at Inyi in Oji River.

“One thing about the governor is that he is somebody who is happy when somebody shows capacity. When we completed the project at Queens School within six months, the government graciously awarded us more jobs. The ones we are handling at Ekulu Girls and Iva Valley are also almost completed,” he stated.

He equally commended the governor for the upward review of the contract sum by the state when inflation bit hard to ensure that none of the projects failed.