Winners Emerge in LearnHistory Africa Kids Essay Competition

Sunday Ehigiator

LearnHistory Africa has announced the winners of the fourth edition of its annual African Kids History Essay Competition, a contest designed to nurture creativity, historical awareness, and critical thinking among young learners across the continent. The announcement was made on August 4, 2025, through the organisation’s online platforms.

This year’s edition ,with the theme: ‘Has Africa’s Natural Resource Wealth Been a Net Positive Influence on the Evolution of African Societies or Economies?’, attracted hundreds of entries from pupils and students in Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe,, and Kenya, representing an 80 per cent increase in participation compared to the previous year.

Organisers said the submissions were assessed on originality, research, depth of historical insight,, and clarity of expression, reflecting the growing interest among children in connecting Africa’s past to its present development challenges.

In the lower primary category, the winners included eight-year-old Ayomide Aladesugba of Larina Academy, Ogun State, Chizurum Ugochukwu of Mega Care School, Lagos State, and Oluwapelumi Adebowale of A to Z New Age Tutors, Abuja.

The upper primary category was won by Purity Awodi, 10, of Prime Foundation Academy, Plateau State; Vernice Itamah, 11, of Reeds School, Lagos; Faith Mustapha, 11, of New Frontiers International Academy, Abuja; and Chukwuemeka Daniel, 11, of Victory Heritage Schools, Ogun State. To encourage wider African participation, 11-year-old William Ahiadormey from Ghana was also honoured in this category.

The junior secondary category produced Joan Boniface, 12, of Amazing Spring International Academy, Abuja; Alonge Progress Fejiro, 12, of Lekced International School, Abuja; Oluwatomisin Ibitoye, 13, of Essence International School, Kaduna; and Evangelion Solomon-Jaja, 12, of Community Secondary School, Rivers State.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Martin Eigbike, co-founder of LearnHistory Africa, expressed delight at the rising interest in the programme.

“Parents all over Africa are increasingly realising the value of ensuring that their children understand and appreciate Africa’s rich heritage, and that this knowledge could help build positive identity and self-esteem in African children wherever they are in the world,” he said.

The Programme Associate at LearnHistory Africa, Stella Okos-Iboje, added that the competition reflects the organisation’s vision of children as active participants in telling Africa’s stories. “We are not only proud of the brilliant ideas shared by the future leaders of Africa; we are deeply inspired by them,” she said.

The essay competition reinforces LearnHistory Africa’s belief that children must be active participants in telling and sharing Africa’s stories. By connecting the past to the present, we are helping the next generation see how a positive perception of African history can shape Africa’s future for the better,” she said.

Winners of the competition will receive Amazon gift cards worth $200, $10,0 and $50,, respectively, alongside certificates and special recognition on LearnHistory Africa’s platforms.