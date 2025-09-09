The Carnage at Darajamal and a Nation’s Debt to Its Soldiers

On September 5, 2025, Darajamal in Borno State was thrown into mourning when ISWAP fighters stormed the resettled community, killing more than 50 villagers in a night of terror. Yet, amid the carnage, Nigerian soldiers stood as a shield, fighting through an ambush to save hundreds of others from certain death. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that while five of the soldiers paid the ultimate price, their sacrifice has etched a permanent debt in the nation’s conscience, carrying both grief and gratitude for the heroes who refused to let the resettled community be erased

Darajamal in Borno State had been a symbol of resilience. Only months earlier, displaced families had resettled in the community after years in camps scattered across Maiduguri and neighbouring towns.

With the support of different rehabilitation programmes, villagers began planting crops, rebuilding huts, and sending their children back to school. For many, it was the first taste of normal life after nearly a decade of running from conflict.

Night of Terror

But on Friday, September 5, 2025, that fragile peace was shattered. Fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) stormed the village in a ferocious night raid that turned joy into terror.

The terrorists arrived at about 8pm, descending on Darajamal in large numbers. They came on motorcycles, guns blazing, their mission clear: to wipe out the community in one night.

House by house, they moved in a calculated slaughter. By the time the first bursts of gunfire subsided, more than 50 innocent civilians, including children, women, the elderly, and even the men, had been gruesomely killed.

Rescue Operation

For survivors who fled into the bush either alone or clutching loved ones, they prayed desperately for rescue of any sort before the danger could reach them. While the

call for help was swift, and the response was said to have been even swifter.

Troops of the 151 Task Force Battalion under Operation Hadin Kai, supported by the Air Component had mobilised towards Darajamal but unbeknownst to them, the terrorists had carefully planned an ambush, expecting to overwhelm the Army before it could reach the villagers.

What followed was a fierce battle that tested courage, training, and sacrifice as the soldiers courageously pushed their way into the heart of the village despite the heavy fire. For some of the survivors who recounted their ordeal, the soldiers stood between them and death as they tried their best to resist the heavy gunfire from the terrorists.

While scores of terrorists were neutralised in the clash, others fled into the forest but not before they had caused pain and anguish for the resilient people of Darajamal. With the resistance from the Army, Darajamal was saved from being completely overrun.

The Price of Victory

But that victory came at a painful cost. Five gallant soldiers of the 151 Battalion laid down their lives in defence of Darajamal when the battalion refused to retreat despite the assault by the terrorists.

In a statement, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, commended the troops for their gallantry, resilience, and tactical discipline. He expressed condolences to the families of the slain soldiers and civilians who lost their lives, assuring Nigerians that the Army remained unwavering in its mission to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity.

“Those we lost will never be forgotten,” the Army Chief said. “Their sacrifice is the price of our survival and the foundation of our future peace.”

A Mix of Grief and Gratitude

For the survivors, it’s been a mix of gratitude and grief: the former for surviving and the latter for the loved ones lost.

Already, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, alongside senior military officials, visited Darajamal to console families and assess the destruction while Humanitarian agencies quickly deployed to the area, offering food, medical care, and psychosocial support.

Undoubtedly, the scars, whether physical and emotional will take years to heal. Still, amid the ruins, Darajamal endures because the people understand that they live because soldiers fought, and some died.

Amidst the Sorrows, a Glimmer of Hope

While the Darajamal tragedy underscored the immense sacrifices made by the Nigerian Army, yet in the days that followed, it became clear that the fight against terror is not all doom and despair. Across different theatres of operation, the Army has recorded significant successes that demonstrate its enduring resilience and effectiveness.

On September 6, 2025, troops of 17 Brigade, in collaboration with the Defence Special Operations Force and the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, launched a major offensive in Pauwa village, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The joint force encountered terrorists entrenched on Pauwa Hill, sparking a fierce firefight. Supported by aerial intelligence and artillery fire, troops neutralised 23 terrorists and rescued 26 captives (12 women and 11 children) among them.

The operation also led to the recovery of five motorcycles, spare parts, food supplies, and other logistics, which were destroyed on the spot to deny the terrorists any future advantage.

On the same day, four family members of ISWAP/JAS fighters, two women and two children, surrendered to troops of 192 Battalion in Gwoza, Borno State. Preliminary investigation revealed that they had fled from Lekshe village. They remain in custody for profiling and possible reintegration.

In Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, troops of 19 Brigade arrested a suspected terrorist logistics supplier attempting to move items from Cross Kauwa to Dawoshi village. Recovered from him were a mobile phone, wristwatch, N55,000 in cash, and other items. He remains in custody.

In Adamawa State, troops of 232 Battalion raided a criminal hideout in Muva village, Mubi North Local Government Area, arresting five suspected thieves and drug peddlers. They have since been handed over to the Nigeria Police for prosecution.

The Army’s vigilance also extended to the Federal Capital Territory. Troops of 102 Guards Battalion at Dei-Dei Quick Response Group arrested three suspects involved in phone snatching and related crimes around Dei-Dei, Dakwa, and Zuba. Recovered items included four mobile phones and a smart watch. The suspects have been handed to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, troops on patrol in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State rescued three kidnapped locals after engaging terrorists near Shaiskawa village. The swift action prevented the victims from being taken deeper into the forests.

A Nation’s Debt to Its Soldiers

Although Darajamal is still mourning, it is also standing tall in gratitude as it witnessed both the worst of human cruelty and the finest of human courage. To them, the soldiers who fell in Darajamal are more than statistics.

Meanwhile, the victories recorded across Katsina, Borno, Adamawa, and the FCT are also not just operational tallies, but they are testaments to a military that refuses to relent despite the challenges as these coordinated operations highlight not only the Nigerian Army’s tactical adaptability but also its commitment to the government to make communities safer.

In the end, Darajamal’s survival is Nigeria’s survival. And the story of that silent night of horror turning into a dawn of heroes reminds us of one unshakable truth that while peace is costly, it is won by the bravery of those willing to pay the ultimate price for the nation they swore to protect.

