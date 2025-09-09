  • Wednesday, 10th September, 2025

SBG Records Signee, Samie Szn Set to Drop His Debut Single ‘Orekelewa’

SBG Records proudly announces the debut of its latest signee, Samuel Oyekunmi Oyebisi, popularly known as Samie Szn, with the release of his first official single, “Orekelewa,” dropping on September 19, 2025.

Samie Szn is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and keyboardist whose sound blends Soul, R&B, and Afrofusion. His music is calm, melodic, and emotional—crafted to connect with listeners on a deep, soulful level.

“Orekelewa,” meaning “beautiful lady” in Yoruba, is a heartfelt tribute to love and admiration. The song celebrates not just physical beauty, but also the grace and elegance that women embody. With smooth rhythms and soulful delivery, the single reflects Samie’s artistry and passion for creating timeless, uplifting music.

Speaking about his vision, Samie describes his sound as spiritual and soulful—“music that uplifts the heart, soothes the soul, and spreads positive energy.”

With Orekelewa, Samie Szn is not only making his mark as one of Nigeria’s promising new voices but also signaling the start of a journey to spread positivity and soulful energy through music.

Orekelewa will be available on all major digital streaming platforms from September 19, 2025.

