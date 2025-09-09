  • Monday, 8th September, 2025

Professionals Charged to Upskill for Career Growth

Business | 44 seconds ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

Amid concern over skills mismatch between workforce abilities and market demands, Shekinah Institute is setting out to bridge the gap through its leadership camp initiative. 

The organisers stated that the exercise themed ‘Vision Methodology Workshop’ would sharpen career foresight, and equip professionals with proven strategies to accomplish their goals. 

Lead facilitator, Dr. Abbey Adenigba stated that evolving workforce demands urgent upskilling, noting that many professionals lacked essential practical, digital, and critical thinking expertise to thrive. 

Economically too, report estimates that the country loses around $14 billion to skills gap annually. 

“The need to scale up in one’s career cannot be overemphasised. Leaders who want to thrive must embrace foresight, innovation, and methodology that position them for global relevance,” he said. 

He added that beyond training session, the camp offers an opportunity for participants to unleash leadership potential and step into New Year with clarity, purpose, and confidence.

He encouraged professionals to join the programme, assuring that first 20 registrants will get a discount in demonstration of the institute’s priority to make the programme accessible. 

“Participants will also receive Continuing Development Programme (CDP) certificates, making the camp not only transformational but also professionally rewarding,” he stated. 

