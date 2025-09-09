PIND Arts, Culture Initiative Promotes Peace in N’Delta

Communities across Bayelsa and Delta States are embracing arts and culture as tools for peace building, following a weeklong series of inter-communal solidarity events organised by the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) from August 18 to 23, 2025.

The initiative created inclusive spaces for dialogue and cultural exchange, enabling communities to confront shared challenges such as oil bunkering, artisanal refining, and cult-related violence—persistent issues that undermine peace and stability in the region.

Speaking at the event in Brass Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, Peace-building Manager, PIND, Dr. David Udofia, who represented the Executive Director, Sam Ogbemi Daibo, explained the programme’s focus.

“The central objective is to utilise art and culture as unifiers and peacebuilding tools to address violence and criminality in Bayelsa and Delta communities,” he said.

Noting that the project also supports communities in addressing root causes of conflicts, social exclusion, unemployment, and environmental degradation—factors that often fuel unrest.

Over 2,200 people participated across 10 communities in Delta and Bayelsa States. In Delta, participants came from Ohoro and Agbarha (Ughelli North LGA), Ovwian and Otor-Udu (Udu LGA). In Bayelsa, the communities involved included Etieama, Agbakabiriyai, Igbeta Ewoama, and Akakukama (Nembe LGA), Igbomotoro and Opuama (Southern Ijaw LGA), and Kotikiri, Kongho, and Odioma (Brass LGA).

The events featured music, drama, dance, and symbolic unity ceremonies, fostering reconciliation and offering alternatives to violence. Communities were encouraged to use dialogue platforms and joint problem-solving to prevent conflict.

Dr. Udofia emphasised the power of arts and culture in promoting inclusivity.

“These approaches have proven effective in building trust, especially for women, youth, and other groups that are often excluded,” he said, adding that this year’s edition was designed to deepen the impact of earlier activities.

The initiative is part of the “Community-centred Approach to Transforming Criminality and Violence” project, which is funded by the European Union and implemented with Search for Common Ground (SFCG) and Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN).

Local leaders welcomed the programme as timely and impactful. For instance, Chairman of Odioma Kingdom Council of Chiefs, Sunday Oto Ikpoki, praised the initiative for enabling communities to take ownership of peace.

“Using our cultural heritage to preach peace is a very thoughtful initiative,” he said. “We are now more conscious of what happens in our communities and are working with security agents to stop anything that could lead to conflict.”

By celebrating heritage while promoting collective problem solving, PIND’s Arts and Culture initiative has emerged as a practical model for peace building in fragile contexts. The project continues to unite diverse voices—youth, women, traditional leaders, and security actors—while laying a foundation for lasting peace across the Niger Delta.