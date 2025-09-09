  • Monday, 8th September, 2025

Lagos Judiciary Unveils Guidelines on Non-Custodial Sentencing to Tackle Prison Congestion

Featured | 12 seconds ago

Stories by Steve Aya

The Lagos State Judiciary has introduced a new Practice Direction on Non-Custodial Sentencing, aimed at deepening criminal justice reform and easing the burden of overcrowded correctional centres. The framework, launched in Ikeja, provides uniform guidelines for Judges, Magistrates, Police, and other justice sector agencies, on the application and enforcement of alternative sentencing options such as community service, probation, and fines.

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba, said the initiative would promote consistency in sentencing and strengthen coordination across institutions. “This compendium has come at a very appropriate time as a guide to all of us. Judges at all levels, now have the opportunity to bring our pronouncements into uniformity, in accordance with the law”, he noted.

Justice Alogba stressed that proper enforcement of non-custodial measures would benefit both society and justice administration, describing the move as a step towards a fairer and more efficient system.

The Senior Programme Officer at the MacArthur Foundation, Yvonne Darkwa-Poku, commended Lagos for sustaining leadership in criminal justice reform. “To see our grantees take on the hard task of nationwide adoption and implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, including this compendium being launched today, gives us great hope”, she said.

Also speaking, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, represented by the Head of the Legal Department, Charles Akinrosoye, described the framework as vital in addressing persistent prison congestion. “The Command has been involved in prison audits for over 20 years, and congestion has remained a major issue. This development is therefore very welcome, and we congratulate Lagos State for once again living up to its reputation as a trailblazer”, he said.

The launch which was supported by the MacArthur Foundation and the Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative (RULAI/Partners West Africa Nigeria), drew participation from senior members of the Judiciary, law enforcement, and civil society groups.

Stakeholders expressed optimism that the guidelines would improve justice delivery, enhance the credibility of sentencing, and reduce pressure on correctional facilities across Lagos State.

