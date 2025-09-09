Izili Lifts 425,000 Nigerian Households with Affordable Solar Solutions

Peter Uzoho

Izili Group, formerly known as Baobab+, has successfully lifted over 425,000 Nigerian households from the era of darkness through connecting 80 customers to the company’s limitless affordable solar solutions since entering the country.

Unveiling the new brand identity, Izili reaffirmed its role as a last mile distributor dedicated to extending affordable solar power and digital connectivity to underserved communities across Africa.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer, Izili Group, Mr. Kolawole Osinowo, explained that the change in identity follows BioLite’s acquisition of a majority stake in April 2025 and signals a renewed focus on delivering end user impact.

Osinowo stated that the new name embodies innovation in distribution, steadfast inclusion and tangible impact.

“As Izili, we pledge to deepen our reach in Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar and Nigeria by bringing reliable energy and digital services directly to homes, small enterprises and remote markets. Our agile network of field agents ensures that products and support arrive where they are needed most.

“We have connected over 600,000 customers in the four countries to the Izili platform and impacted over two million households. For Nigeria, it will be roughly about 80,000 customers because Nigeria is the youngest, and the impact will be about 425,000 households,” he said.

Speaking further, the CEO commented “As Izili we remain unwavering in our mission to energise lives and connect communities. The name Izili captures our ambition to light up every home and link every entrepreneur to opportunity. By reinforcing our last mile network, we ensure clean energy and digital tools are truly within reach,”.