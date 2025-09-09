IOM Unveils €5.1m Project to Foster Peace, Socio-economic Stability in Katsina, Zamfara

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has unveiled a €5.1 million Conflict Prevention, Crisis Response and Resilience (CPCRR) project in Katsina and Zamfara States to foster peace and socio-economic stability in the states.

The 18-month European Union-funded project seeks to tackle the root causes of conflict through strategic interventions to strengthen governance, promote social cohesion, and enhance community resilience in the two states.

In collaboration with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and Mercy Corps, the community-driven project was launched yesterday, in Katsina by the state Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda.

Presenting an overview of the CPCRR project, the IOM Programme Manager, Peace Building and Reconciliation, Kutumbakana Jean Nahesi, said it would be implemented in eight Katsina local governments and three in Zamfara State.

He said the project would reinforce peace and socio-economic stability in the states through integrated interventions to enhance community resilience in the face of violent extremism and climate change.

He stated that the project would also foster conflict prevention and social cohesion mechanisms by empowering local communities and governance structures to resolve disputes in the States.

Nahesi said: “The Conflict Prevention, Crisis Response and Resilience in Katsina and Zamfara States, North-West Nigeria is an 18-month project aimed at reinforcing peace and socio-economic stability.

“The budget for this project is 5,150,000.00 Euro; €3,639,140 for IOM, €1,177,769 for MCN and €333,091 for CDD. This budget is for both Katsina and Zamfara States.

“The project targets IDPs, returnee, host community population and government stakeholders across 10 selected LGAs in Katsina and Zamfara states (eight LGAs in Katsina and two LGAs in Zamfara, we are adding one LGA to make it three LGAs).”

Unveiling the project and the steering committee, Governor Radda described it as a new era of hope, partnership and collective action to rebuild communities and restore lasting peace in the state.