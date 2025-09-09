IN PRAISE OF MU’AZU JAJI SAMBO

ATIKU JAFAR pays tribute to Sambo, former Minister of Transportation

There are leaders who make noise, and there are leaders who make a difference. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo belongs, unmistakably, to the latter.

We celebrate him not only for his stints twice as Nigeria’s Minister, but as a statesman whose humility and results-oriented service have left indelible marks on our ports, our roads, our rails, and our collective sense of what capable public leadership can look like.He is a hero because he reminds us that power can be exercised with grace; that competence can speak softly and still move mountains. A trained builder and a builder in every sense of the word – of infrastructure, of institutions, of men, of hope – Sambo epitomises the quiet dignity of leadership that delivers results without the theatrics of power; the steady hand that guides change even when the spotlight shifts elsewhere. For a nation that is used to the politics of grandstanding, a quiet and unassuming style like Sambo’s is rare as a unicorn. He is neither loud nor flamboyant, but beneath the surface, real forces of change were moving because of him. This tribute is not only a celebration of his public service but also a salute to the man behind the titles, and the hero whose life continues to inspire us.The Measure of a Man born in Jalingo in 1959 and educated at Ahmadu Bello University as a builder, Sambo’s path cut across public institutions that formed the backbone of Nigeria’s infrastructure space.

That journey was, to say the least, an apprenticeship in how systems really work, the kind that forges leaders who can deliver under pressure.When President Muhammadu Buhari first swore him in as Minister of State for Works & Housing in December 2021, and then, a few months later, redeployed him as Minister of Transportation, it felt less like a promotion and more like a homecoming. He knew the sector, its people, its pain points, and he moved with the urgency of someone determined to make limited time count.

One of his earliest instincts was to identify and pursue the proverbial low-hanging fruits, and through that he delivered quick, visible wins for the nation’s transport and maritime ecosystem.I remember sitting before him, having instinctively sat on the carpet out of respect, only to be gently but firmly brought back to my feet: “Please, either sit with me or you may kindly take your leave,” he’d say, closing the distance, leveling the moment. Everyone close to him would have witnessed this firsthand. That gesture, small but profound, sums him up: genuine, simple, and profoundly respectful. He declines titles.

Even as a minister, he would smile softly and say, “No Engineer, no Honourable – just call me Mu’azu.” This simple request spoke volumes: respect without ceremony, honor without pretense. That was him. A man whose presence makes you feel seen, and whose laughter disarms even the most guarded.

Sambo’s tenure heralded one of the most consequential modern port developments in West Africa: the commissioning of Nigeria’s first deep sea port and first fully automated port, the $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Sea Port. He shepherded critical inter-agency delivery, then stood on the quay in January 2023 as the nation marked a turning point for maritime trade capacity and job creation.

Beyond Lekki, he also championed reforms tied to the “Deep Blue Project,” the multi-agency security architecture that has been credited with sharply reducing piracy and kidnappings in Nigerian waters and the Gulf of Guinea, and ultimately creating the environment for commerce to thrive. He pressed on modernization: commissioning enforcement boats and ferries for NIMASA to strengthen law enforcement and safety; urging reforms like the unbundling conversation around the Nigerian Railway Corporation; commencing the $2bn Kano – Maradi rail project; and pushing the ecosystem toward greener, globally aligned maritime practice.

None of this makes for noisy headlines. All of it compounds into capacity and unparalleled success. Policy is often a relay, not a solo sprint. Under Sambo’s watch, processes advanced that matter to the backbone of indigenous shipping and investment confidence, notably the long-awaited disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF).

To investors and operators, that single policy signal read like a door finally opening, and that Sambo did against all odds. He also backed compliance with international standards that make Nigeria a credible maritime player, and supported initiatives like offshore waste reception facilities in line with MARPOL, thereby keeping our flag respectable in global corridors.

Sambo is a man of consequence, but what I celebrate most is the man behind the portfolio: the reputation for humility, the bias for listening, and the constant refusal to grandstand.

Stakeholders repeatedly described him as unassuming, methodical, and effective. A builder who credits teams and stays focused on outcomes. Leadership, at its best, is culture; and he modeled a culture of service in its most pristine form. For a career of public service and life lived in service of mankind, a grateful nation awarded Sambo a fitting national seal as Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

If legacy is what remains after titles fade, then Sambo’s legacy is a template: build capacity that outlives your tenure; elevate standards through a relentless pursuit of execution; and lead with humility so that results do the talking.

These are not just lessons for government. They are Sambo’s principles for any institution that hopes to deliver value.

Sir, thank you for the ports you helped open, the waters you secured, the teams you strengthened, and the quiet dignity you brought to public office. In an age that often mistakes noise for substance, you chose substance – and the country is better for it.

May your example continue to inspire a generation that believes in building, not boasting; in serving, not posturing.Happy to follow your lead – quietly, steadily, and with results.

Jafar, a lawyer, writes from Abuja