House Confirms Discovery of Dead Body around N’Assembly Complex

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Repre-sentatives has confirmed the discovery of a dead body around the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

The Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi, in a statement issued yesterday said the leadership of the House considers it a duty to keep the public properly informed in order to prevent speculation and misinformation.

He said this clarification follows the official report issued by the Nigeria Police Force, which remains the lead investigative authority on the matter.

Rotimi added: “The House of Representatives is clarifying a development concerning the discovery of the body of an unidentified individual around the National Assembly Complex on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

“According to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), National Assembly Division, the deceased, suspected to be a labourer at a construction site within the complex, was found at about 09:00 hours inside a red Peugeot 406 vehicle (Registration No. BWR-577 BF).

“The vehicle was parked outside the Annex Building Gate, close to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

“The body, discovered in a sleeping position on the back seat, was already in an advanced state of decomposition.

“The police have since evacuated the remains to the mortuary and confirmed that efforts are underway to establish the deceased’s identity and notify the family accordingly.”

Rotimi stressed that the National Assembly is in close contact with the relevant security and emergency agencies to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted.

The House commended the Police for the swift response and will continue to monitor developments closely.

It also extended its sympathies to the family and associates of the deceased, and assured members of the public that updates would be communicated transparently as investigations progress.