Guber Poll: No Vacancy in Anambra Government House, Says Group

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Ahead of the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State, a group, Umueri General Assembly, has declared that there is no vacancy in the government house.

The President-General of Anambra East Local Government Chapter of the group, Dr. John Metchie, said the people of Anambra have collectively resolved to re-elect the governor, Charles Soludo and his deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, to enable them to continue and consolidate their developmental strides.

Speaking with journalists during the 2025 Umueri New Yam Festival over the weekend, Metchie reiterated his position, stating that no serious contender was challenging Soludo in the election.

Metchie, in a statement issued Monday, argued that the governor’s achievements in just three years have exceeded the expectations of the people.

He noted that the entire Omambala region would vote en masse for Soludo, adding he personally stands firmly behind the governor.

Metchie stressed he would work tirelessly at the grassroots level to ensure a landslide victory for Soludo in the region.

According to him, the youths, women, and key stakeholders of the Omambala region are unanimously and unequivocally in support of Governor Soludo’s second-term bid, which he described as “non-negotiable.”

Metchie therefore urged other candidates in the race to abandon their ambitions, insisting that “there is no vacancy” in the Anambra State Government House.