Bolaji Abdullahi: We Have Completed our Documentations with INEC

•Solomon Dalung: ADC is ready for 2027

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The African Democratic Congress, ADC yesterday affirmed the coalition political party has successfully completed its documentations with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi told THISDAY the party has successfully met all aspects of the documentation with the regulatory electoral body.

According to Abdullahi in a chat with THISDAY, “We have successfully completed our documentations with INEC. In fact, we were able to meet the outstanding documentations as at Thursday last week.”

INEC had alerted the coalition party is yet to complete its documentation with the ADC.

It was gathered some of the issues outstanding were the submission of the principal officers of the party, particularly, the signatories of the National Chairman, Senator David Mark and the National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola.

Also, the former Sports Minister Solomon Dalung has said that the ADC is fully prepared for the 2027 general elections,

Speaking as a guest on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Monday, he dismissed fears that procedural issues could affect the party’s readiness for the polls.

According to Dalung, “The ADC is a registered political party in Nigeria and has been in existence for over 19 years.

“The party is undergoing a transition where coalition elements have been incorporated, and this process is ongoing, so it is incorrect to assert that it is an association,” Dalung said.

“The requirements of INEC are legal obligations and the ADC has no choice but to comply. To the best of my knowledge, party leaders are working tirelessly to ensure proper documentation is done,” he said.

He added the coalition must uphold the rule of law if it is to help rescue the country.

“If injustice, impunity, lack of internal democracy and lack of respect for the rule of law are the things that have jeopardised our democracy, then the coalition movement must ensure that everything is done within the context of the law,” he stressed.

Reacting to claims by Dumebi Kachikwu, the ADC’s 2023 presidential candidate, that the party had been hijacked by outsiders, Dalung dismissed the allegations.

“The former presidential candidate is a member of the party, but being a candidate in the last election does not place him within the organs of the party.

“The party is guided by its constitution, and I do not see where the right he is laying claim to is appropriated to him. He is free to hold opinions, but referring to other members of the party in such derogatory terms is inappropriate,” he said.

“Let me confirm that the issue has been settled and within a few days Nigerians will hear the proper position of things,” he stated.

Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, the former minister expressed confidence in the ADC’s ability to serve as a credible opposition.

“The ADC is prepared for 2027, and these challenges, whether internal wranglings or procedural requirements, are normal.

“From our activities across the country, it is clear that Nigerians can count on us to provide a credible alternative to the ruling party,” he said.