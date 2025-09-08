Olukayode FC Defies Red Card to Claim DOFT 2025 Crown

Olawale Ajimotokan

The 3rd edition of the D’Royal Off-season Football Tournament (DOFT 2025), tagged “No Risk It, No Biscuits,” was recently concluded at the Akure Township Stadium.

In a final that will be etched in local football folklore, Olukayode FC overcame a missed penalty and a first-half red card to defeat a resilient Shine F.A 1-0 and clinch the prestigious title.

The tournament, which started with 16 teams, was a carnival of surprises from the outset. The defending champions, Weliweli FC, and last year’s runners-up, Alagbaka FC, were shockingly eliminated in the group stages, signaling a dramatic shift in the state’s football power dynamics.

This set the stage for new entrants to shine. The final was a nerve-wracking affair. Olukayode FC’s hopes seemed dashed early on when they missed a penalty and were subsequently reduced to 10 men.

However, displaying incredible grit and tactical discipline, they held firm for over 60 minutes and miraculously scored the winning goal against the run of play to send their fans into a frenzy.

In the third-place playoff, Signature FC defeated Akure The King City FC to secure the bronze medal.

The winners, Olukayode FC, went home with a cash prize of N700,000, while runners-up Shine FC received N350,000. Individual awards were also presented, with the MVP receiving N100,000 courtesy of H&B Global Sports.

The tournament organizer, Mr. Olaniboji Mathew (aka D’Royal), expressed his gratitude to the fans, sponsors—especially headline sponsor Betja Foundation—and partners for their support, promising an even bigger and better event in 2026.