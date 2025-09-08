CVR: Over 3.5m Nigerians Registered in Three Weeks, Says INEC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that a total of 3,544,850 Nigerians have registered online for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) within three weeks.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement issued Monday, noted that the commission would start presenting the combined figures of the completed online pre-registration and the physical (in-person) registration in a single graphic.

He said: “In continuation of our weekly update on the ongoing nationwide voter registration, the commission is pleased to publish the data at the end of the third week of the online pre-registration and second week of the physical (in-person) option.

“As at Sunday, 7th September, 2025, a total of 3,544,850 Nigerians have now pre-registered online in three weeks since the commencement of the exercise on 18th August, 2025.

“The figure at the end of week three shows that 1,709,933 (48.24 per cent) are male and 1,834,917 (51.76 per cent) are female. In terms of age and occupation, the majority 2,291,809 (64.65 per cent) are between the ages of 18 and 34, while 882,441 (24.89 per cent) are students.

“The cumulative figure since the physical (in-person) registration commenced on 25th August 2025 is 288,614 as of Thursday, 4th September 2025 of which 132,634 (45.96 per cent) are male and 155,980 (54.04 per cent) are female.

“In terms of age and occupation, 215,414 (74.64 per cent) are between the ages of 18 and 34, while 114,150 (39.55 per cent) are students.”

Olumekun stressed that the distribution of both online and completed registrations by state, gender, age, occupation and disability have been uploaded to its website and other official platforms for public information.

He added that the commission appreciated the positive response of citizens and organisations that have mobilised civic participation for the exercise.

The commission reiterated that voter registration is only open to citizens who are 18 years or older at the time of registration.

He emphasised that it is illegal for anyone to encourage underage registration or those below 18 years of age to register in anticipation that they will attain the legal age of voting by the time the general election holds in 2027.