Civil Group Alleges Plot to Undermine EFCC, Destabilise Tinubu’s Anti-corruption Agenda

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Interest Coalition (NICO) has raised the alarm over what it describes as a coordinated plot by some top government officials under investigation to derail the anti-corruption war spearheaded by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and President Bola Tinubu.

At a press conference and solidarity march held in Abuja on Monday, NICO’s leader, Comrade Bashir Abdu, alleged that certain embattled individuals, terrified of the law catching up with them, were deploying vast sums of stolen public funds to blackmail the EFCC Chairman, Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede, and discredit the administration’s anti-graft efforts.

According to the group, the individuals are using media propaganda, secret meetings, and offshore funding to execute their campaign of blackmail and misinformation.

Abdu said: “We have uncovered a grand conspiracy aimed at sabotaging the renewed anti-corruption momentum under President Tinubu.

“These desperate actors are not only undermining the EFCC but are also plotting to destabilise the entire government.”

NICO disclosed that its members were approached and allegedly offered N100 million to join a media campaign aimed at discrediting the EFCC and its leadership, a proposition they claim to have rejected outright.

The group warned that this situation has grave implications for the rule of law, accountability, and Nigeria’s long-term development, urging the president to remain resolute and undeterred.

“This is not just about Mr. Olukoyede or the EFCC; this is an attack on the very soul of Nigeria,” the group said. “It is about the future of our children and the integrity of our public institutions.”

NICO acknowledged the progress made by the Tinubu administration since assuming office on May 29, 2023, especially in strengthening the anti-corruption architecture.

Among the administration’s reforms cited by the group are: “Granting the EFCC and ICPC the autonomy to investigate and prosecute high-profile individuals without political interference.

“Reworking the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and other fiscal control measures to reduce leakages.

“Employing digital technology to enhance transparency in tax collection, customs, and other revenue-generating sectors.

“Reforming the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to ensure swifter trials and discourage frivolous adjournments.

“Promoting synergy among anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies such as the EFCC, ICPC, CCB, NFIU, and DSS.”

“These efforts have reignited public confidence and sent a strong message that corruption will no longer be tolerated at any level,” Abdu said.

The group also praised Olukoyede’s leadership, highlighting notable achievements under his stewardship of the EFCC.

These, according to them, include: Recovery of billions of naira in stolen assets, some of which have been returned to victims and to the public treasury.

Intensified crackdown on cybercrime and financial fraud, with hundreds of convictions secured nationwide.

Prosecution of politically exposed individuals, demonstrating that no one is above the law.

Institutional reforms within the EFCC aimed at boosting professionalism, accountability, and operational efficiency.

The coalition said: “For the first time in years, Nigerians are seeing results,” said the group. “We are witnessing a fearless pursuit of justice, no matter whose ox is gored.”

However, NICO warned that the progress is under threat from what it termed a “grand conspiracy” by individuals facing trial or investigation.

Abdu said: “These people are funnelling billions from Dubai-based accounts to fund blackmail campaigns, sponsor dissident journalists, and orchestrate smear attacks against the EFCC.

“They want to erode public trust in the commission, create distractions for the president, and ultimately derail this administration.”

The group accused the conspirators of attempting to spark political instability and confusion to avoid prosecution.

“They are not just attacking an institution, they are attacking the hope of over 200 million Nigerians. We will not let them succeed,” the group stated.

NICO urged civil society organisations, religious institutions, the media, student unions, and patriotic citizens both at home and in the diaspora to rally behind the government and protect the nation’s anti-corruption gains.

“This is not about party politics. This is about justice. Every kobo stolen is a school not built, a hospital left in ruins, or a pensioner denied their right. We must rise to say enough is enough,” Abdu declared.

The group reaffirmed its support for President Tinubu, EFCC Chairman Olukoyede, and the ongoing anti-graft campaign, calling for unwavering commitment in the face of mounting pressure.

“This country belongs to the people—not to a corrupt few. Let it be known: we stand with the president, with the EFCC, and with every Nigerian who believes in justice,” the group stated.