Abeokuta/Sango-Ota/Lagos Road Rehabilitation: A Symbol of Ogun Govt’s Commitment

Femi Ogbonnikan

Commendations have been passed on the Ogun State Government for the speedy progress of the ongoing rehabilitation work on the Abeokuta/Sango-Ota/Lagos Expressway.

Commuters and motorists, who could not hide their joy seeing the road wear a new look, expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work done so far on the ever-busy road. And, of course, their excitement is not misplaced, especially given the road’s long history of neglect. The joy is a direct result of the improved travel conditions on this vital corridor. One of the key reasons for the outpouring of praises is that the expressway is a federal road.

For years, the road has been in a deplorable state, causing untold hardship to motorists, commuters, and residents. Previous attempts to get the federal government to fix the road were largely unsuccessful. While the neglect lasted, the road’s condition led to frequent accidents, traffic gridlocks, and a huge economic loss for businesses and individuals who ply the route.

After a prolonged discussion, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in collaboration with his Lagos State counterpart, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, were able to secure the approval of the federal government to take over the project. This is seen as a major breakthrough and a demonstration of political will, following the flag off of the reconstruction project by Governor Abiodun in August 2024, with an 18-month completion timeline. The state government had adopted a phased approach, with different construction gangs working simultaneously on various sections of the road. Due to this initiative, some critical sections like Brewery, Obada-Oko (both in Abeokuta), and Itori Junction up to Lafarge Cement Factory, Ewekoro have already been repaired and reopened to traffic, providing immediate relief. This has resulted in a significant reduction in travel time and a much smoother flow of traffic. The new look of these portions of the road is what has led to the encomium being poured on the governor.

For concerned commuters and motorists, the successful intervention on this road is a major political win for the Governor. It demonstrates his commitment to providing infrastructure and addresses a key concern of the people, solidifying his public image as a leader who delivers on his promises. It is a strategic move that could play a significant role in future political considerations, especially as the 2027 general elections cycle draw nearer. The goodwill from this project will be a major asset for him and his political party.

In effect, the rehabilitation of the Abeokuta/Sango-Ota/Lagos Expressway is more than just a road project; it is a symbol of a government’s commitment to its people, a testament to political collaboration, and a source of hope for thousands of commuters who have endured years of suffering on the road.

The Olu of Itori, Oba AbdulFatai Akorede Akamo, while fielding questions from newsmen, noted that the road had been in deplorable condition for a long time due to abandonment by both the federal and previous state governments.

He said: “This road has been abandoned for so many years, and I thank God that Governor Dapo Abiodun took the bull by the horns and committed to doing the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road.

“Though it is a federal road, Governor Abiodun said he would complete the road, and he has started it. Our governor is a man of his word, and his word is his bond.

“I have never witnessed such a governor in the state since my enthronement who says something and achieves it. We will tell our stories by ourselves; the giant stride of the governor on this road is still unbelievable.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun is a man of the people; he feels the people’s pain, and the governor is doing fine because he has someone at his back. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been our governor’s pillar of support.

“What he met on the ground when he became the governor was so sad, but today, we thank God that God has revealed Himself.”

A transporter, Opeyemi Akindele, who plies the Abeokuta-Papalanto route, also commended the contractor handling the project for a job well done, adding that with the construction, the rate of accidents has reduced, while traffic bottlenecks are now a thing of the past.

“What I can say about this road is that we drove one-way because the road was in terrible condition before now. Some portions of this road used to be like swimming pools, but the current government of Governor Dapo Abiodun has done very well by fixing this road.

“There have been some governors before Governor Abiodun who did not do anything on this road, but Governor Abiodun is working on it now. We can’t say he is not doing anything; he is doing very well with this road.

“The movement of vehicles along this axis is now very smooth compared to before. In the past, we used to have constant breakdowns of our vehicles because of the state of the road,” he said.

He, however, called for the provision of a trailer park between Papalanto Junction and Lafarge Cement Plant, in Ewekoro Local Government Area, so that articulated vehicles would not block the road.

Also speaking on the current state of the road, a resident of Papalanto, Ololade Anjolaoluwa, said: “The road was very bad before now; the traffic around here was huge in the past, but now, we thank God that the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun has come to our aid.”

Another resident, Akande Michael, appreciated the current state of the road, calling on the contractor to redouble their efforts and deliver the job on time. “There are a lot of changes on this road, even though work is still ongoing.

“I can testify that accidents have ceased to happen on this road because the Ogun State Government commenced reconstruction. We are very happy and appreciate the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration.

“From Itori to Papalanto, they are doing a fantastic job there, and I commend them,” he added.

The Abeokuta-Sango-Ota-Lagos Expressway is of immense socio-economic significance to the residents of both Lagos and Ogun States. It is a critical artery that underpins a vast network of commercial, industrial, and social activities.

As a major economic corridor, the road is a vital link to one of the most concentrated industrial hubs in Nigeria. The areas of Sango-Ota, Agbara, and Papalanto are home to hundreds of manufacturing industries, including major companies like Lafarge Cement, Nestlé, Guiness, and Dango Cement. The road is the primary route for the transportation of raw materials to these factories and for the distribution of finished goods to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, and other parts of the country.

The communities along the expressway are densely populated and serve as a major market for a variety of goods and services. The road facilitates the movement of traders and commuters, which in turn boosts economic activities in these areas.

The road is a catalyst for urbanization and economic growth in Ogun State. Due to its proximity to Lagos, the road has encouraged the development of numerous satellite towns in Ogun State, such as Sango-Ota, Ifo, and Mowe. These towns have absorbed the overflow of Lagos’s population, as many people choose to live there and commute to Lagos for work.

The good condition of the road also has a direct impact on the value of properties in the surrounding areas. Improved accessibility and reduced travel time make these communities more attractive to residents and businesses, leading to an increase in property values and rental rates.

Ogun State, often referred to as Nigeria’s industrial capital, is a major investment destination. The rehabilitation of this road is seen as a key strategy by the state government to create an enabling environment for industrial growth and to attract more investors.

The improved condition of the road significantly reduces travel time for the thousands of people who commute between Lagos and Ogun State for work, education, and social activities. This saves them time and money on fuel and vehicle maintenance.

The years of gridlock, dust, and accidents on the old road has had a negative impact on the mental and physical health of residents and commuters. The new, smooth road has reduced stress, noise pollution, and the risk of accidents, contributing to a better quality of life.

The road facilitates easier access to essential social services, including hospitals, schools, and markets, for residents of the communities along the corridor.

The road’s rehabilitation is a testament to the effective collaboration between the governments of Lagos and Ogun States. It highlights the importance of working across state boundaries to address mutual challenges that have a significant impact on the lives of their citizen.

In essence, the Abeokuta/Sango-Ota/Lagos Expressway is far more than just a link between two cities. It is a lifeline for a vibrant industrial and residential corridor. Its rehabilitation is a game-changer that is expected to unlock the economic potential of Ogun State and improve the lives of millions of Nigerians who live, work, and do business in the region.

*Ogbonnikan is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media to Ogun State Governor