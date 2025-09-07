FG Vows to Sanction Food Adulterators, Syndicates Involved in Use of Chemicals to Ripen Fruits

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The federal government has vowed to sanction those involved in food adulteration and the use of chemicals to ripen fruits in markets.



The Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Olatunji Bello, made the declaration while addressing market women in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

Bello, who spoke at a one-day sensitisation programme on ‘Forced Ripening of Fruits, Adulterated Palm Oil, Contaminated Meat and Grains’, stressed that any food seller who places profit above the safety of Nigerians will face the wrath of the law.



Bello, who was represented by the Director of Quality Assurance and Development, in the commission, Dr. Nkechi Mba, explained that the FCCPC, being the apex consumer protection body in Nigeria, has the statutory mandate to promote consumer interests to ensure fair market practices and prevent dangerous conduct in all sectors of the economy and the agricultural sector.



“Let it be known that any operator who places profit over the health of the people will face the full wrath of the law. To the food industry stakeholders: ‘Note that the future of your businesses depends on your integrity.’ Upholding food safety and quality is not only a legal obligation but a moral duty.”, he stated.



Bello warned consumers to be knowledgeable and vigilant, informed, and always demand the standard deserved.

He said the sensitisation exercise offered a platform to inform, educate, and empower both consumers and industry stakeholders to foster greater awareness on the importance of proper food handling, labelling, regulatory compliance, and ethical conduct in the marketplace.



Bello disclosed that the sensitisation campaign was part of the commission’s strategy to educate Nigerians on how to identify adulterated or contaminated food, the dangers of consuming chemically ripened fruits, and avenues for lodging complaints and seeking redress.

“Food safety is everyone’s responsibility, and FCCPC remains firmly committed to working with all stakeholders to build a marketplace that is fair, transparent, and safe for consumers”.

In his welcome remarks, the Director of Consumer and Business Education, Mr. Yahaya Garba, reminded consumers of their right to good health.

“It is disturbing to note that increasing incidences of harmful practices in food production and processes.”