NDLEA Nabs 26 Suspected Traffickers With 41,410.53kg of Illicit Drugs

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin Cit

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Edo State Command has arrested 26 suspected drug traffickers, with a total of 41,410.53 kilogrammes of various narcotic drugs taken out of illicit circulation.

NDLEA Edo State Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, who disclosed this in Benin City yesterday while presenting the August 2025 progress report, noted that the command intensified operations, leading to numerous arrests, significant drug seizures, destruction of cannabis farms and crucial anti-drug abuse initiatives.



According to him, “The achievements were remarkable and underscored our proactive approach towards curbing drug-related crimes in Edo State. The 26 persons apprehended comprise 22 males and four females. Total drugs seized is 41,410.53 kilogrammes, and the breakdown revealed that cannabis accounted for over 99 per cent of the seized drugs with 41,387.36 kilogrammes.”



He listed other seizures as Tramadol 22.253kg, Swinol 0.3085kg, Danabol 0.0117kg, Diazepam 0.5163kg, Methamphetamine 0.0811kg, as well as 400 ml of Pentazocine and10 litres of Codeine cough syrup.

In a concerted effort against cannabis cultivation, the NDLEA said it destroyed four illegal cannabis plantations in the Ebule Forest, Owan West LGA, covering a total area of 15.852732 hectares, adding that the destroyed farms had an estimated yield of approximately 39,631.83kg of cannabis.

“Prominent among the arrests and seizures is the evacuation of 69 bags of skunk, a strong strain of cannabis from a three-bedroom bungalow at Uzebba in the Owan West local government area of the state. A 54-year-old woman, Fodo Stella Sunday, who hails from the area was arrested in connection with the seizure,” Ofoyeju stressed.

Similarly, the command said it raided a notorious drug location at RCC Junction, Sapele Road, Benin City, where three suspected drug traffickers were arrested with 2.05 kg of cannabis, 46 grammes of methamphetamine, 5 grammes of Danabol, 52 grammes of Swinol, 745 grammes of tramadol and 0.4 litres of Codeine, giving the names of suspects arrested as Itua Oselumen, 41 years from Esan West LGA of Edo State; Rabiu Yusuf, 38 years from Nasarawa LGA, Kano State; and Fahad Ahmed, 24 years who hails from Malumfashi LGA of Katsina State.

Ofoyeju further disclosed that as a result of the court vacation, no conviction was recorded in August; noting however that six charges were filed at the Federal High Court, Benin City just as he said that the agency’s commitment to legal proceedings highlight its dedication to ensuring justice for drug-related offences.

Besides, he said in line with NDLEA enforcement activities, the agency has engaged in significant drug demand reduction efforts as 13 clients received counselling services, while 11 are currently undergoing rehabilitation with sensitisation programmes held across various community locations, reaching hundreds of individuals.