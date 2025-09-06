Gen. Wahab: Culture of the Environment is Pivotal in Developing Military Strategy

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The former Director General of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Major General Garba Wahab (rtd), said yesterday that the culture of the environment is pivotal in developing military strategy.

General Wahab explained that this is essential because what is frowned upon in one culture may be celebrated in another. Hence, there is a need to factor in the culture of the people before designing any military strategy, whether kinetic or non-kinetic.

The former Director General made this statement while delivering a valedictory speech at the colourful send-forth party organised in his honour by the new leadership of the Centre.

He said, “It is not easy to sit down and hear people talk about you, and most of the things they say make me wonder—is it really true? Do they really mean what they say, or are they just speaking simply because they want to say thank you and bid me farewell?

“Nobody can be as perfect as I have been described—it is not possible. I have my shortcomings, many of them, and I know some people would not want to talk about them.

“Professor Sarah mentioned one: I talk, I gesticulate, and I show passion. While I was studying at King’s College in 2003, we were doing media operations. One of the things they told us was that we should not gesticulate or show too much passion.

“I was asked to describe an event, and the person interviewing me was the Commandant of the school. I was looking down, and he said he couldn’t believe or trust me because I wasn’t looking him straight in the face. I told him that, in my culture, you don’t look your supervisor in the eye—it is considered a sign of defiance. In your culture, it’s acceptable; in mine, it’s not.

“Sometimes, what is wrong in one place might be right in another. In military training, we are taught that whatever strategy we are developing, we must take into account the culture of the environment—or of the people involved. That is the culture of the environment. You don’t speak ill of someone you are hosting.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director General of the Army Resource Centre, Major General James Myam, said the outgoing DG is “a very great shining star”, adding that he had a distinguished and impeccable career serving in the Nigerian Army.

General Myam said, “After his retirement, when the Centre faced a leadership challenge, Army Headquarters sought a distinguished personality who could turn the tide. They called on General Wahab from retirement, and he came to assume leadership of this Centre.

“That was precisely six years ago. And I must say, his leadership of this Centre has been stellar—nothing short of excellent and outstanding. Through his leadership, he has uplifted this Centre and positioned it in line with its vision and mission, clearly focused on achieving its mandate.”

Other officers, both serving and retired, also took turns to pay tribute to the former Director General.