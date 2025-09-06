Food Security: Groups Train Farmers on Organic Farming, Agroecology in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

In a bid to boost food security in Kano State, hundreds of farmers have been trained on organic farming and agroecology, as well as the threats posed by inorganic pesticides to human health, biodiversity, and food sovereignty.

The training, held at Jeji Restoration project site, one of Surge Africa’s flagship restoration projects, in Gabasawa LGA to deepen farmers’ knowledge of organic farming, discussed the growing threat of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and inorganic pesticides to health.

The two-day training included a practical demonstration of how to apply organic fertilisers and pesticides using local materials, such as cow dung, bananas, and cowpea.

Speaking at the event, Director of Surge Africa, Nasreen Al-Amin, described the usage of genetically modified organisms GMOs, by some farmers and synthetic pesticides as a false solution to the food and climate crises.

He said, “What Kano needs is investment in agroecology, which empowers farmers, protects biodiversity, and ensures safe, healthy food for its people.”

“Agrochemicals are causing severe health issues for farmers, including respiratory illness, kidney disease, and cancer, with 75 per cent of Nigerian women farmers affected by pesticide exposure,” he stated.

At the close of the engagement, expert farmers and civil society groups jointly submitted a petition to the Kano State Government calling for a ban on GMOs to safeguard indigenous seeds,

The organisers, including the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Surge Africa, and the GMO-Free Nigeria Alliance, called for addressing the critical issues of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and harmful pesticides in our farming systems and value chains.

Al-amin is a climate justice advocate in Nigeria and founder of Surge Africa, a non-profit organisation with focus on climate change remediation, policy advocacy, education and human capitalisation through capacity building and sustainable livelihoods development.