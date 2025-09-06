FAAN Urges Early Arrival as Airport Terminal Reconstruction Begins

Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has urged passengers travelling out of the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos come to the airport early as there could be delays, as the reconstruction of the planned international terminal has started.



In a travel advisory issued by FAAN yesterday, the agency advised passengers to allow more time for their trips because processing them may take longer time so they should arrive early to the airport.

“To ensure a smooth travel experience, we kindly request that passengers leave early for the airport to avoid missing flights, obey all traffic instructions to aid traffic flow, park vehicles properly in designated car park areas,” the agency said.

FAAN also urged that only travellers come to the airport during the reconstruction period due to limited space.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding,” it added.

The reconstruction will entail the pulling down of existing terminal facilities and comprehensive rebuilding of the structure to modern, state-of-the-art edifice.



It is a capital-intensive project that will cost about N712 billion as already budgeted and approved by the federal government.



The project will also correct the technical mistakes in the new terminal, where departing and arriving passengers use the same access way; so, a provision was made for the construction of a road that will go up to departure level to enable passengers travelling out of the country to arrive at the departures floor which is upstairs instead of arriving at the ground floor and mixing up with arriving passengers.



On August 1, 2025, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved about N712 billion for the full rehabilitation, upgrade and modernisation of MMIA’s terminal one (the old terminal).

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the Lagos project would “strip the terminal down to its basic structure and rebuild all mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems” and the project is billed to be completed in 22 months.