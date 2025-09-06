Co-Founders Mobilise Resources to Provide Free Eye Glasses, Advocate Closer Sustainable Healthcare Services 

Oluchi Chibuzor

With 32 per cent of Nigerians not having access to the affordable eyeglasses they need to see clearly, a group of young co-founders has mobilised their resources to provide eye glasses to over 30 people.

This was as they organised a free eye screening, medication and test outreach targeted at drivers in Oshodi Park, aimed at bringing sustainable healthcare services closer to them in order to reduce road accidents on the road.

Speaking during the medical outreach in Lagos, co-founder, MediServe, a youth-led health initiative, Joy Ogunsan, said sustainable healthcare services must be brought closer to people, especially to commercial bus drivers.

She explained that having discovered a gap in the society that some people cannot afford to get glasses, she and her co-founders mobilised resources to help bridge the need.

According to her, “In Lagos as a whole, there are so many people in Lagos they cannot afford sustainable healthcare and be able to be tested. So, that’s why we are here, basically, to bridge in that gap. And tell the world that it’s not only rich people that can afford, have access to healthcare. That everyone has a chance at accessing proper healthcare.”

On her part, the Co-founder, Mediserve, Soleeha Musa-Etiko, said the programme is needed because some of the big hospitals are not easily accessible to people that are in need and on the low side.

“So, through all this, it can assist those people that cannot afford hospitals. I feel like, through this eye test, the drivers will have access to free eye tests and free eyeglasses. This helps them see clearly while driving and reduces road accidents and this helps people in the community to be safe when they are taking public transport,” she said.

However, in partnership with Mecure to provide the glasses, Dr. Sunday Alabi, highlighted the need for people to take good care of their eyes.

He advised that people should stop the habit of putting all manner of substances into their eyes to avoid causing irreversible damage.

According to him, “We have seen that people do self-medication, self-remedy. People put all sorts of things in their eye; cow urine, breast milk and all of that. You know, practices that are harmful to the human eye. But there’s a limit to what can be done. There’s a point where the damage cannot be solved. And that’s why we are preaching early detection that people should value their eyes and check their eyes regularly. Even when there’s no problem.

“They should see it as a responsibility to value and take their eyes for what it is. And make sure they do a regular eye check. And we are emphasizing the part because we know that these individuals, you see them drive on the road almost everyday. You see them carrying a large number of commuters, interstate or intrastate and so they must have good eyesight. As a nation we cannot afford to have individuals that have impaired vision.”