Team Lagos Tops Medal Table as NYG Hit Home Stretch

Team Lagos is currently leading the medals table and stay on course to emerging overall winners at the ongoing 9th National Youth Games holding in Asaba, Delta State.

At the end of day six, Team Lagos amassed 69 medals, 35 gold, 18 silver and 16 bronze, ahead chasing Team Edo and hosts, Team Delta. Edo currently have 46 medals, 23 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze while Delta chalked up 51 medals, 14 gold, 17 silver and 20 bronze to compete the top three. Team Lagos remain resolute and firmly in the position to topple defending champion and perennial winners of the National Youth Games, Team Delta as the games hit the home stretch with finals of many events to be decided in the next few days.

Buoyed by the remarkable achievement of the swimming team, whose dominance performance saw the state harvested 19 gold and 4 silver, the athletes have been on top of their game with exceptional displays in various sports, claiming medals and reaching finals of more events.

Speaking on the impressive outing of the swimming team at the presentation of medals to the athletes, Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu said “there’s no better way to rate the performance than what we have seen in terms of the multiple gold medals the swimmers have earned. It has actually reaffirmed the position of Lagos State as the leader in swimming in Nigeria. It has also further proven that currently Lagos swimmers under 15 athletes are actually the best across Nigeria and we will continue to do better.

Its actually a testament, validation of the resources, support and infrastructural improvement that Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is doing.

The manifestation of that investment is what we have seen in the performances of our athletes and the outcomes in terms of multiple gold medals that Lagos athletes have gotten at this event,” said Fatodu.

The Gymnastics event of the 2025 NYG has also been concluded with Team Lagos claiming 9 medals; 4 gold 3 silver and 2 bronze in different disciplines.

On Wednesday, Team Lagos claimed gold medal in the boys volleyball event. Team Lagos athletes will continue their quest to win medals in Athletics, Basketball, Cycling, Handball, Chess, Kickboxing, Wrestling, Squash, Tennis and Traditional Sports (Abula).