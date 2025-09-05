Kano Corruption Allegations: CSOs Support  EFCC, ICPC

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Police in Kano tightened security at the zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to preempt a planned protest by some civil society organisations in the state.

Members of groups converged on the anti-graft office yesterday morning to show solidarity with the EFCC and ICPC’s ongoing investigation into corruption allegations against some state government officials.

In his speech at a press conference, leader of the group Ambassador Abdullahi Muhammad, said: “The solidarity walk is a clear message of support and encouragement to the EFCC, ICPC and all anti-graft agencies to stand firm, remain resolute, and do not bow to intimidation.”

He added: “We the people of Kano, speaking through the Forum of Kano Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Against Corruption, gathered today in solidarity and protest to demand accountability, justice, and transparency in governance.”

According to him, “We stand united because corruption is killing Kano. Public trust has been betrayed, billions have been siphoned, and the people continue to suffer while a few individuals enrich themselves.”

The leader of the group cited some cases bordering on allegations leveled against some state government officials, which included the ongoing investigation into the N6.5 billion scandal, the Novomed drug scandal, the 50,000 Women’s Cash Support Scheme, and the federal government palliative scandal, among others.

While calling on the judiciary to act fairly and resist compromise in the discharge of all corruption cases, the CSOs also, urged the State House of Assembly to immediately set up a committee to investigate the allegations and hold officials accountable.

Ambassador Muhammad condemned the alleged harassment of some journalists and civil society voices by the state government, adding that “silencing dissent is an assault on democracy.”

Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority Chairman, MD Bicker over Procurement

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Chairman, Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (O-ORBDA), Hon. Olusegun Odebunmi, has petitioned the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), accusing the Managing Director of the authority, Deji Ashiru, of sidelining him in the 2025 procurement activities.

Odebunmi in the petition titled, “Formal complaint – Lack of Board Chairman’s Involvement in 2025 Procurement Activities of O-ORBDA,” said many procurement activities have been executed without his involvement, due consultation or statutory role as the chairman of the authority.

According to him, since his appointment on December 12, 2024 he has not been carried along in accordance with the provisions of the establishment, framework and gover-nance organogram of the authority, stating that developments within the authority have grossly deviated from these expectations.

While highlighting happenings in the authority, Odebunmi disclosed that following the signing of the 2025 Appropriation Act by President Bola Tinubu the implementation process within O-ORBDA commenced without any form of briefing, consent, or approval from his office, insisting that this clearly contradicts the principles of inclusive governance and board oversight as defined in the River Basin Authority structure.

The former lawmaker, who represented Surulere/Ogo Oluwa Federal Constituency in the ninth assembly, lamented that some of the projects embarked upon without his inputs include construction of irrigation project at Bansa, Igbo Ora, Oyo State; establishment of Songhai model farm at Igan Alade, Ogun State and construction of solar street light at various locations in Ogun, Oyo and Lagos State respectively.

The statement read: “I was not involved in the planning, advertisement, shortlisting, or evaluation of the technical and financial bids for the 2025 capital projects. As the only appointed member of the

Authority’s Board at this time, my exclusion from these critical procurement stages is not only inappropriate but also violative of due process and Section 22 of the Public Procurement Act,

2007.

“The managing director has proceeded to issue contract award letters without seeking my concurrence or even notifying me of the final approvals. This unilateral action undermines the principles of institutional accountability and board governance. The authority’s organogram clearly outlines the oversight responsibilities of the Board Chairman.”

He maintained that as the only appointed governance authority at the board level he finds the actions of the MD to be procedurally flawed and administratively unacceptable for a federal institution guided by the Public Procurement Act and other relevant regulations.

He then urged the BPP to nvestigate the ongoing 2025 procurement activities carried out by O-ORBDA without appropriate governance oversight; review the legality and validity of all contract award letters issued so far by the

MD in 2025; issue a directive to suspend further procurement actions pending compliance with proper governance protocols and provide regulatory guidance on interim procurement governance in institutions like OORBDA where only the Board Chairman has been appointed and inaugurated.

Odebunmi insisted that it is his duty as Board Chairman to ensure that all activities within the authority conform to due process, uphold transparency, and comply fully with all statutory procurement and administrative frameworks, stating that he is compelled to raise the matter to the BPP for urgent attention and corrective action.

The Director-General of the BPP, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, while acknowledging the petition in a letter addressed to Odebunmi titled, “Re : Complaint on the executive management of Ogun-Oshun River Basin Authority’s Infraction on project sum, said the Managing Director has been directed to forward his comments on the issues raised in the petition to the Bureau.

Lady, 21, Kills Father of Her Two Kids in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The issue of unrestrained domestic violence reared its ugly head again in Delta State as a 21-year-old lady has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for allegedly stabbing her live-in lover to death during a fight.

The young woman, identified simply as Lilian, reportedly killed the father of her two children with a kitchen knife, which she allegedly picked up and used as a weapon in a fight with the 34-year-old man she had cohabited with for four years without formal marriage.

The state police command spokesman, Mr. Bright Edafe, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the arrest in a message made available to THISDAY in Asaba, yesterday.

The said Lilian had been co-habiting with the deceased 34-year-old man (whose identity was not disclosed) since she was 17 and they had two children.

The young woman, who spoke flawless English during interrogation, told the police that she dropped out while in the second year of Senior Secondary School (SS2).

Edafe said that during interrogation – a video clip of which was attached to the statement – the suspect admitted to stabbing her partner in the chest with a kitchen knife in the heat of a disagreement that turned violent.

The police spokesman, who appealed to parents to take more interest in the education and training of their children, said: “She claimed he attempted to end their relationship, which led to a quarrel.

“She said that he beat her with a cane and smashed her head on the ground before she rushed to the kitchen to get a knife.

“When he advanced towards her despite warning him to stay away, she stabbed him.”

Kogi Commissioner Refutes False Debt Claims

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Idris, has dismissed as false and misleading a publication alleging that 80 percent of the state’s revenue will be committed to debt servicing over the next three years.

In a statement, Idris stressed that under the leadership of Governor Usman Ododo, debt servicing has been placed on a sustainable path, freeing resources for development and social investment.

According to him, “The claim that 80 percent of our revenue will go into debt servicing is unfounded and inconsistent with verifiable fiscal data. Since coming into office, the administration of His Excellency, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, has sustained responsible financial management, ensuring that debt service obligations remain well within globally accepted thresholds.”

“This has created fiscal space to fund infrastructure, healthcare, education, and other people-centred programmes.”

Official reports published by the state government show that debt servicing as a share of total revenue has consistently declined: 29% in 2020, 15% in 2021, 11% in 2022, and 11% in 2023. These figures are far below the 40 percent international sustainability benchmark, which confirms that Kogi State’s debt position is stable and well-managed.

The 2024 Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) further projects that debt service obligations will remain sustainable up to 2033, firmly disproving any claims of 80 percent debt commitments.

Idris also reaffirmed that Governor Ododo’s administration continues to uphold transparency and accountability by publishing budgets, debt sustainability reports, and citizens’ guides on the state’s official website, allowing the public to verify financial records directly.

The commissioner further noted that as at March 31, 2025, the Debt Management Office ranked Kogi as the state with the 5th lowest domestic debt nationwide.

“Governor Ododo’s administration is committed to prudent debt management, improved internally generated revenue, and accountability in the use of public resources. These are the hallmarks of a government determined to secure lasting prosperity for the people of Kogi State,” the statement concluded.