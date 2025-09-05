Bauchi Speaker Bags NIM Fellowship for Excellence in Governance

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

In recognition of his exemplary leadership and outstanding contributions to public administration and the management profession, the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, has been elevated to the prestigious grade of Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered).

The conferment, approved by the Council of the Institute, will be formally bestowed on the Speaker on Monday, September 8, 2025, at a ceremony in Abuja.

The confirmation was conveyed via a letter dated June 11, 2025, signed by the Registrar/Chief Executive of the Institute, Taiwo Ganiyat Olusesi.

According to the Institute, the Fellowship is one of its highest professional honours, reserved for individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, a commitment to good governance, and tangible contributions to the development of the management profession and civil society at large.

“This unique award is conferred on members who have contributed to the development of the Institute, the management profession, and civil society,” the council stated in a letter addressed to the awardee.

The council noted that Suleiman is expected to actively participate in the Faculty of Fellows, where his extensive experience in governance will further enrich national discourse.

Speaking on the honour, the Speaker expressed deep appreciation to the Institute.

He described the award as a humbling recognition of decades of dedicated public service.

“This honour is not just for me but for the people of Bauchi State who entrusted me with leadership. It challenges me to do more in promoting ethical leadership, sound governance and the growth of our management profession,” he said.

Born in Ningi, Bauchi State, on September 24, 1969, Suleiman’s public service career began in 1989 as a confidential secretary.

He later rose through the administrative ranks of the Bauchi State Government and held senior positions at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna, before retiring voluntarily in 2018 to join active politics.

Elected into the Bauchi State House of Assembly in 2018, Suleiman made history by becoming the first three-term Speaker in the state’s history.

He also served as Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and currently chairs its Constitution Review Committee.

Academically distinguished, he holds degrees in Public Administration and Public Policy from the University of Maiduguri and Bayero University, Kano, respectively, and is presently pursuing a Ph.D.

His national and international recognitions include a United Nations POLAC Honorary Doctorate in Social Justice and Peace Advocacy and the UN/Federal Ministry of Women Affairs HEforSHE Award.

He is also the holder of traditional titles such as Dangaladiman Ningi and Barden Kudun Katagum, underscoring his deep-rooted connection to his community.