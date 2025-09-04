Tosin Obembe Honoured With 2025 ’40 Under 40′ Award

Funmi Ogundare

The founder and Group Managing Director of Luova Group, Tosin Obembe, has been recognised as one of Nigeria’s most outstanding young leaders with his selection as a recipient of the 2025 40 Under 40 Nigeria award.

The award, presented at a ceremony held recently, in Lagos, celebrated visionary young professionals making significant contributions to industries and driving meaningful impact nationwide.

Obembe’s recognition highlights his exemplary leadership, consistent business growth and transformative contributions to Nigeria’s creative and business landscape.