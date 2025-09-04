  • Thursday, 4th September, 2025

Tosin Obembe Honoured With 2025 ’40 Under 40′ Award

Funmi Ogundare 

The founder and Group Managing Director of Luova Group, Tosin Obembe, has been recognised as one of Nigeria’s most outstanding young leaders with his selection as a recipient of the 2025 40 Under 40 Nigeria award.

The award, presented at a ceremony held recently, in Lagos, celebrated visionary young professionals making significant contributions to industries and driving meaningful impact nationwide.

Obembe’s recognition highlights his exemplary leadership, consistent business growth and transformative contributions to Nigeria’s creative and business landscape.

Through Luova Group, a collective of innovative creative companies, he has led groundbreaking campaigns and brand storytelling projects across Africa and beyond.

Among his most notable initiatives are the Hilda Baci Cookathon, YouID Conversion Drive, Tecno and Nigerian Idol Season 9, Tecno and BBNaija collaborations, the Tecno Camon 40 campaign and Stacked December.

These projects were delivered through Luova’s subsidiaries — Tobems Production, a cinematic-quality production hub; Trois-Sitini, a growth marketing agency; and Tash Studios, a contemporary talent and influencer management company.

In his acceptance speech, Obembe attributed the honour to teamwork and collaboration.

“This recognition is not just mine, it belongs to my team, our clients and everyone who has supported the Luova dream,” he said. “From trusting Tobems Production to delivering cinematic-quality campaigns, to working with Trois-Sitini on data-driven growth solutions, and building Tash Studios into a global talent hub, this award is for all of us.”

