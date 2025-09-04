THE ULTIMATUM OF RESIDENT DOCTORS 

Authorities should honour agreements freely entered

For the umpteenth time, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has issued a 10-day ultimatum to the federal government to implement the agreement reached on the welfare of its members. Failure to comply with these demands within the time frame, it says, may lead to another “industrial disharmony”. According to NARD, a substantial number of resident doctors remain unpaid for their 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund. There is also outstanding five months’ arrears arising from the 25 per cent/35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure review, as well as other related issues.

This frequent face-off between health workers and government at all levels has not only left an indelible stain on the image of the public health care system in the country, but it has also brought untold hardship to many Nigerians. Authorities in the health sector must try to resolve the dispute with NARD. Given the experience of recent years, this new threat bodes ill for the country. With such strikes, patients requiring healthcare in most government hospitals across the country would either be turned back or left unattended to. Many who may require emergency services and without enough funds to seek healthcare in private hospitals could be left to die.

We fully support the aspirations of resident doctors in terms of their welfare, conducive working environment, training and recognition of their contribution as sacrosanct to an efficient healthcare system and a better society. However, we are of the view that a strike will not resolve the list of problems confronting Nigeria’s healthcare system now. As previous cases have proven, parties would still return to the negotiating table after several lives have been lost. A more strategic way to resolve this logjam can be attained without bringing untold hardship to patients and other citizens that may need their services in the hospitals. A new mechanism or dispute resolution platform should be explored.

Meanwhile, we do not believe that the federal government is adopting the right approach to this problem. Healthcare delivery is critical to the well-being of any society. But over the years, the attention of government, both at the state and federal levels, is at best half-hearted. The resident doctors are not demanding anything new. Their strikes often result from government failure to honour agreements freely entered. Lack of continuity of dialogue and diligent oversight by relevant stakeholders in government have over the years contributed to this perennial challenge. If the government realises after signing agreements that it lacks either financial wherewithal or that existing instruments do not support proposed actions, officials ought to reconvene the parties for another round of talks. That they never do this explains why the problem persists.

This is not an auspicious moment to dither on the issue of healthcare for the people. It is not lost on Nigerians that their president and many of his top officials seek solution abroad for their own medical challenge at a time our people are practically left to their own devices. The time has come for the federal government to overhaul its collective bargaining machinery with a view to ensuring effective implementation of agreements. Incessant strikes are hugely inimical to the health of the economy and, in many ways, disruptive of the social order.

Beyond addressing the current challenge with NARD, the federal government needs to urgently improve the quality of lives of healthcare professionals by making deliberate efforts in that direction. This will not only help to reduce brain drain and medical tourism—two ‘monsters’ that should easily be blamed on insensitivity of government—but also help in the bid to revamp the health sector in the country.