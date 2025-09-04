Nigerian Army Recovers 158 Cattle, Records Terrorist Surrender in Nationwide Operations

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Army has stepped up its operational momentum across the country, recovering 158 cattle, compelling the surrender of a terrorist family member, and disrupting multiple criminal activities in a series of coordinated actions.

On 2 September 2025, troops of 192 Battalion (Main) in Gwoza, Borno State, secured the surrender of an adult female family member of ISWAP/JAS terrorists. Preliminary investigations revealed that she came from Chikide Village with a token sum of ₦4,500. She was subsequently handed over to 26 Task Force Brigade Military Intelligence for profiling.

In Zamfara State, troops of 1 Brigade at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Danmarke acted swiftly on intelligence reports of terrorist movement after a livestock rustling incident at Kyairu Village. Their intervention forced the criminals to abandon the animals, which were recovered and handed over to local authorities.

Similarly, in Kebbi State, troops of 1 Battalion (Rear) in Augie, working jointly with other security elements, pursued armed terrorists who had attacked Gulma Village in Argungu LGA. The operation led to the recovery of 30 cattle, later handed over to traditional leaders for return to their rightful owners.

In Sokoto State, troops carried out clearance operations in Sauna/Goboro Forest, Tangaza LGA, following intelligence of terrorist movement with stolen livestock. The terrorists fled after contact with troops, leaving behind 68 cattle. The livestock were secured and handed over to community leaders for safekeeping before being returned to the owners.

Troops of Sector 6 Operation ENDURING PEACE (OPEP) also intervened in Plateau State after reports of farmlands being destroyed. In Jos South LGA, 21 cattle were found grazing unattended, while in Riyom LGA, another 39 were discovered grazing unsupervised. The cattle were secured for further action.

Reaffirming its commitment, the Nigerian Army restated its resolve to deny terrorists and criminal groups freedom of action, safeguard communities, and consolidate peace and security across the nation.