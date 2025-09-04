Lagos State Domestic, Sexual Violence Agency Records 8,692 Cases in One Year

Esther Oluku

The Lagos state Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has recorded a total of 8,692 cases between August 2024 and July 2025, the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro, has said.

This figure comprise 3,685 cases of domestic violence, 243 cases of defilement, 244 cases of child abuse and physical assault, 99 cases of rape, 48 cases of sexual harassment, and 25 cases of sexual assault by penetration were recorded.

Other cases include 41 cyber harassment, 32 threats to life, and 726 family-related disputes related to custody, neglect, abduction, and child labour and 3,090 children identified as having suffered emotional abuse due to exposure to domestic violence at home.

Pedro made these disclosure at a press briefing in Lagos as part of activities to kickstart the 2025 Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness month billed for September.

He stated that the trend for the year under review shows a significant increase in reported cases during the month of September and October, a decline in the month of December, and a surge in the month of January stressing that sensitization and advocacy plays a key role in stemming the tide of sexual and gender based violence in society.

Represented by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Lagos state Ministry of Justice, Hameed Oyenuga, he explained that the goal of the exercise is to strengthen SGBV awareness across the state to foster safer spaces for children, adults, families and working professionals.

“The theme for this year is SGBV?…”IT CONCERNS US ALL”.This is based on the compelling need to ensure that residents of Lagos realize that SGBV is not a respecter of age, class, creed or economic status, and as such, a collective effort which requires everyone to own the zero-tolerance narrative is most compelling.”

He explained that the awareness will run through the month of September with Turn Lagos Purple campaigns, advocacy walks against SGBV, market and couple sensitisation exercises, survivor day, symposium and engagement of Ministries, Departments, Agencies and private sector, safeguarding and child protection week and end with a Governor’s awards night.

“By the end of Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month, the Lagos state government hopes to achieve stronger relationship with the media and significant increase in the number of reported cases, especially through the Toll-free hotline.

“Also, we hope to achieve reduction in the incidence of Domestic and Sexual Violence, substantial data regarding the dynamics of Domestic and Sexual Violence and Abusers, and policy formulation targeted at preventive measures.

He further noted that the state is committed to boosting the morale of service providers and frontline personnel who work to prevent and respond to SGBV cases, while also strengthening partnerships with stakeholders.