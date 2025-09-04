Idowu Joins GAFAI as Global AI Delegate to the UK

The Global Alliance for Fair and Inclusive AI has announced the appointment of Nigeria’s Oyetola Idowu as its new Global AI Delegate to the United Kingdom, reinforcing the organisation’s mission to champion ethical, fair, and human-centred artificial intelligence across healthcare, public services, and digital infrastructure.



The Alliance, led by the Executive Board Member & CEO, Mohamed Al Marri, while announcing the appointment, said: “As GAFAI’s Global AI Delegate to the UK, Idowu will represent GAFAI at regional and international forums to promote transparent and accountable AI; support the establishment of the GAFAI-UK chapter, fostering collaboration among regulators, academia, industry, and civil society; lead or contribute to projects applying responsible AI in public health, service delivery, and digital inclusion, and provide regular reports, insights, and recommendations on UK developments in AI that align with GAFAI’s principles of ethics, fairness, and human-centred design.”



The appointment underscores GAFAI’s growing influence as a convener of responsible AI voices worldwide.



Speaking on her appointment, Idowu said: “I am honoured to serve as GAFAI’s Global AI Delegate to the UK. This role is both a privilege and a responsibility, to champion ethical, transparent, and human-centred AI that improves lives, strengthens public services, and fosters digital equity. I look forward to working with regulators, academia, industry, and civil society to ensure that AI becomes a true force for inclusive development, not just in the UK but across the globe.”