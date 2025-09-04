  • Thursday, 4th September, 2025

Bitget Adds Apple, Google, Others to Its RWA Futures Lineup

Business | 2 hours ago

Kayode Tokede 

Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 innovator has announced the expansion of its Real-World Asset (RWA) Index Perpetual Futures, effective as users can access Apple (AAPL), Alphabet/Google (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), and McDonald’s (MCD) perpetual contract, rounding out Bitget’s offering of tokenized equities with unmatched diversity and global appeal. 

This latest expansion builds on the success of Bitget’s initial RWA futures launch featuring Tesla, Nvidia, and Circle, delivering an industry-leading suite that empowers users worldwide to diversify through globally recognizable brands. Bitget continues to pave the way for tradfi-DeFi convergence as all RWA Index Perpetual Futures now available on Bitget.

Why this matters, according to the CEO at Bitget, Gracy Chen “Diversified Exposure to Global Equities: By tokenizing equity indices of industry leaders like Apple, Amazon, and Meta, Bitget democratizes access to global stocks all on a crypto-native platform without traditional brokerage hurdles.

“Enhanced Accessibility for Global Audiences: This suite supports traders from Africa, Asia, Latin America, and beyond, unlocking Tier-1 tech and consumer stock opportunities with simple, on-chain derivatives,” she explained.

