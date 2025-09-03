Tinubu in Brazil: Fresh MoUs Stir Optimism Amid Skepticism.

By Ugo Inyama

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to Brazil concluded with the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening ties between Nigeria and South America’s largest economy. Standing with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasília, Tinubu announced new frameworks for cooperation in trade, investment, cultural exchange, and, most prominently, the establishment of direct flights between Lagos and São Paulo.

For many Nigerians and Brazilians, the prospect of direct flights comes as welcome news. For decades, travellers between both countries have relied on long, costly stopovers in Europe or North America. A direct air link promises to shorten journeys, reduce expenses, and expand opportunities for business and tourism. For exporters and investors, it could simplify logistics and open access to markets that have remained underutilised.

To underline the significance of the moment, Tinubu and his delegation returned to Lagos aboard the maiden Air Peace flight from Brazil. For Nigeria’s largest private airline, the flight was a landmark step and a chance to demonstrate the capacity of local operators to provide intercontinental connections long absent from the country’s aviation landscape.

Yet the announcement also invites caution. Nigeria has signed many MoUs in the past that have not translated into sustained implementation. Direct flights require more than political declarations: they depend on reliable passenger demand, competitive pricing, strong regulatory oversight, and consistent operational standards. The aviation industry is challenging even in mature markets, and one misstep can quickly make a new route unsustainable.

Air Peace has expanded impressively across Africa and into long-haul services, but maintaining the Lagos–São Paulo link will require more than ambition. Rising fuel costs, currency instability, and infrastructural gaps all present risks. Without coherent government support and policy continuity, even promising ventures may struggle. The test will be whether this route becomes a fixture of Nigeria’s global connectivity or fades after an initial burst of enthusiasm.

Economically, the rationale for closer ties with Brazil is strong. Nigeria supplies oil and gas to the Brazilian market, while Brazil exports industrial machinery, food products, and manufactured goods. Streamlined connections could reduce trade barriers and stimulate growth in areas such as agriculture, energy, and manufacturing. Beyond economics, the partnership also carries cultural resonance. Brazil hosts the largest Black population outside Africa, with Yoruba traditions deeply rooted in its society. Direct flights symbolise not just commerce but a reconnection of histories and identities across the Atlantic.

Still, experience tempers optimism. Nigeria’s history of ambitious announcements followed by limited follow-through fuels scepticism among citizens and investors alike. The key question is whether this initiative will produce measurable gains: increased trade volumes, stronger tourism flows, and more durable economic partnerships. Without clear results, it risks being remembered as another well-intentioned but unrealised plan.

Diplomatically, the visit reflects Nigeria’s effort to diversify its alliances. Engaging Brazil, a BRICS member and an influential emerging economy, signals interest in building stronger South–South cooperation. This is strategically sensible, but it will only matter if Nigeria develops the administrative and institutional capacity to sustain such partnerships beyond presidential visits and ceremonial gestures.

As the Air Peace flight landed in Lagos, it brought home not only the President and his delegation but also raised expectations. Nigerians want foreign engagements that deliver tangible benefits — jobs, investments, and opportunities that improve daily life. The Brazil agreements could help achieve this if properly managed.

Whether they become a turning point or another missed opportunity will depend on implementation. For now, optimism is tempered by caution, and the responsibility to turn promises into outcomes rests squarely with Nigeria’s leadership.

*Ugo Inyama writes from the African Digital Governance Centre, Manchester, UK. www.africandgc.org