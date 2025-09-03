  • Wednesday, 3rd September, 2025

The Delborough Lagos’ Stanley Uzochukwu hails VP Shettima on birthday

Featured | 7 hours ago



‎The Chairman and Group Managing Director of the conglomerate, Stanel Group and ‘The Delborough Lagos’, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu has congratulated Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima GCON on his 59th birthday.

‎The African young entrepreneurs’ model lauded the humility of the Vice President in his birthday message on behalf of the management and staff of the Stanel Group and The Delborough Lagos on Wednesday.

‎Dr. Uzochukwu celebrated VP Shettima’s contributions to nation building and asked Allah to strengthen and empower him to do more for humanity even as he enjoys many more years in good health ahead.

‎”From all of us at Stanel Group and The Delborough Lagos, I congratulate you on the occasion of your 59th birthday.

‎”Your humility, impacts, kindness and other positive contributions in public service are evident in the love Nigerians have for you and I am particularly happy to identify with you, my leader.

‎”On this special day, I wish you more strength in good health, long life and prosperity. May Allah empower you for greater achievements and may this new year bring to pass all that you desired for.

‎”Congratulations and happy birthday my great leader, Your Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima”!

