Oshoala Moves to Saudi’s Al Hilal

Six-time African Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, has signed a two-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

This was after she passed a routine medical at the Riyadh club.

She joined the Saudi club after a season with American club Bay FC.

‘Agba baller’ as Oshoala is fondly called, has now joined fellow Super Falcons stars, Ashleigh Plumptre and Francisca Ordega, in the oil-rich kingdom.

She previously played for Barcelona Femeni as well as in England and China.