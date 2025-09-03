  • Wednesday, 3rd September, 2025

Oshoala Moves to Saudi’s Al Hilal

Six-time African Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, has signed a two-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

This was after she passed a routine medical at the Riyadh club.

She joined the Saudi club after a season with American club Bay FC.

‘Agba baller’ as Oshoala is fondly called, has now joined fellow Super Falcons stars, Ashleigh Plumptre and Francisca Ordega, in the oil-rich kingdom.

She previously played for Barcelona Femeni as well as in England and China.

