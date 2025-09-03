Learn Africa Honours 2024 NECO SSCE Top Three Candidates

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of its tradition, Learn Africa Education Development Foundation has honoured the 2024 National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) top three candidates, with Emmanuella Adeyemo of Our God Reigns Crystal School, Oju-Ore, Ogun State, emerging as the overall best, and received N1 million to support her educational needs.

Nwachukwu Ikechukwu from St. Paul’s Academy, Jos, came second and received N750,000, while the third position went to Watt Oluwaseun of Crescent International High School, Ogun, who got N500,000.

Speaking at the award ceremony recently, the Chairman of Learn Africa PLC, Chief Emeke Iwerebon, underscored the importance of acknowledging the efforts of students, stating that the country needs the brilliance, creativity, and sense of purpose of young people.

He urged them not to rest on their oars, describing their successes as a reflection of the support from their parents and teachers.

“You have earned it through late nights of study, perseverance in the face of challenges, and a steadfast focus on your goals. Your success today is proof that determination and discipline yield remarkable results.

“But let me remind you, this is not the end of the journey; it is only the beginning. You have set yourselves apart as leaders of tomorrow, and the responsibility that comes with such distinction is great,” he said.

The acting Director, Southwest NECO Zonal Directorate, Ibadan, Dr. Benjamin Bargu, lauded the initiative, saying, “So, we are actually here on the instance of the Registrarship Executive. We want to come and identify with this foundation and, looking at it critically, what they are doing is in line with the mission and the initiative that the registrarship executive has actually initiated in the council since its appointment.

“They are contributing their quota to nation building and trying to motivate students to really work hard. So, my message to other companies is that they should come up and join so that we can all move education to the highest level and reward hard work.”

The overall best, Adeyemo, who is currently studying Pharmacy at the University of Ibadan, attributed her success to the conducive environment provided by the school.

“The school has the tradition of accommodating SS3 students in the hostel for proper monitoring and to minimize distraction. So, this arrangement helped me to stay focused and to be able to read to the end to make 9 As.

“God help me. In the future, I will be in my dream pharmaceutical company producing safe and high-quality drugs. I also like to be researching new drugs that can conquer cancer and other terminal diseases,” she said.