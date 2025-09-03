Consolidated Hallmark Count Gains of Holding Company Structure, Announces 404% Profit Growth 

Ebere Nwoji



Consolidated Hallmark Holding plc, said it has started reaping the gains of its transformation to a holding company structure two years ago as the group at the end of business year 2024 witnessed a remarkable leap of 404 percent in its profit before tax from N4.7 billion in 2023 to N23.2 billion in 2024.



The group also witnessed 117 per cent growth in its assets from N26.2 billion in 2023 to N56.9 billion in 2024. Also, total profit attributable to shareholders for the 2024 financial year similarly moved to N22.58 billion from N3.8 billion in 2023.



Commenting on the positive performance, Consolidated Hallmark Holding’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Eddie Efekoha, said the diversification the group embarked upon through strategic investment in the shareholding of stocks in other sectors yielded the desired results .



Efekoha who spoke at the second Annual General Meeting of the Consolidated Hallmark Holdings said: “2024, our first year of operations as a Holdco recorded significant strides and progress on multiple fronts.”