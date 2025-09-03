Billionaire Funeral Undertaker, Apams, Honoured in Enugu

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

It was all jubilation as Oduma community in Aninri local government Area of Enugu State came to a standstill as Igwe Jerome Iyiagu, traditional ruler of Oduma Community, conferred the prestigious Chieftaincy title of Ikesimba on Sir Dr. Kevin Chukwumobi, CEO Apams Funeral Ltd.

The title was bestowed upon him in recognition of his contributions to job creation and economic development in Igboland, as well as his friendship with the community.

Dr. Kevin Chukwumobi, visibly elated throughout the occasion was accompanied by friends and well-wishers.

Speaking after the event ,Dr Chukwumobi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his friend,Chief Pius Njoku and particularly the community for finding him worthy of the great honour. He pledged to continue the good work that warranted the honor.

“I’m particularly touched to receive this Chieftaincy title outside my home state. It’s truly fulfilling. Oduma community feels like a second home to me, given the strong bonds I’ve formed with its illustrious sons,” he said.

Apart from Dr Kevin Chukwumobi, Other high profile persons who received chieftaincy title include Chief (Comrd.)Pius Njoku , CEO, Pillars Energy Ltd, a native of Oduma , who received three chieftaincy titles namely Akuatuegwu, Okunenyeife and Ike Oduma.

Chief Nwabueze Umeh (Ofiafuluego na Okija) CEO, Nwumeh oil and Gas Ltd was honoured as the Owelle 11 of Oduma Kingdom.

Dr. Chukwumobi has previously received the Chieftaincy title of Ike Ukpor in his Ukpor community, Nnewi South LGA, in 2020, and has been honored by several other communities in Igboland with various titles.