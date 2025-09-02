Inside Abuja’s Best-kept Secret: The Getaway Private Resort

Festus Okoronkwo

Abuja, Nigeria’s fast-paced capital, is no stranger to opulence. From the glittering lobbies of five-star hotels to the airy penthouses overlooking the city, there’s no shortage of destinations promising indulgence. Yet, tucked away just minutes from the heart of the city lies a retreat so unique, so steeped in African authenticity, that it redefines what luxury means in West Africa. This is The Getaway—a resort of resorts, where tradition and modern comfort merge under the same sky.

From the moment you step in, The Getaway whispers—rather than shouts—its grandeur. The interiors are a love letter to Africa’s heritage: warm, earthy tones, locally sourced wood, and art so intricate it feels like each carving holds a secret. The walls and walkways are adorned with hand-painted canvases and carved artworks, each telling a story of culture, history, and craftsmanship. It’s a space that feels curated, not merely decorated.

The bathrooms alone are enough to make Cleopatra envious. Imagine her in all her regal beauty—yet even she might have paused to admire the detailing, the handcrafted fixtures, and the balance of elegance with utility. Every corner feels thought through, every detail deliberate.

Dining With Distinction

The dining experience here isn’t just about food—it’s about atmosphere. One of the most striking spaces is a small dining area that feels like a cross between a private chef’s table and a mini conference room. It’s intimate yet grand, the kind of place where business deals and heart-to-heart conversations can both find a home.

But step outside, and the magic expands. Carved right into the rocks of Dawaki is the Echelon—an elevated vantage point offering sweeping views of the property. From here, the upper deck lounge, the lower deck restaurant, and the lively market square come into sight, forming a living postcard of activity and charm. Beyond, your gaze stretches across Gwarinpa, Katampe Extension, and parts of Maitama, with Abuja’s cityscape unfurling in the distance—a patchwork of shimmering roads, lush vegetation, and iconic rocks.

It’s not just a view; it’s a perspective—a reminder of how close you are to the city, yet how far you’ve traveled in spirit.

A Retreat for the Mind and Soul

True to its name, The Getaway is a deliberate escape from the hustle and bustle of Nigeria’s capital. Here, peace is not an afterthought; it’s the main offering. It’s where nature meets nurture, where every guest is made to feel as though the world beyond the gates has been put on pause.

“This is the best-kept secret in Abuja,” a tourist remarked recently, “It feels like a presidential treat outside the State House.” Indeed, the experience has that rare blend of intimacy and grandeur, making it equally suited for quiet personal retreats and high-level private gatherings.

The apartments are designed as hideaways—secluded, secure, and personalized. Guests aren’t just accommodated; they are indulged. Whether it’s the arrangement of flowers, the choice of fabrics, or the placement of art, each element is tuned to enhance the sense of exclusivity.

Lifestyle and Leisure at Its Best

Beyond its serene accommodations, The Getaway offers spaces for social and recreational indulgence. There’s a shisha lounge for unhurried evenings, a fully equipped gym for those who wish to keep their fitness routine alive, a bar stocked with curated selections, and an open grill that transforms fresh ingredients into smoky, mouthwatering feasts.

But perhaps the true luxury here is privacy. In an era when destinations compete to be louder, flashier, and more public, The Getaway embraces discretion. You could spend days here and never feel crowded, even if the resort is fully booked.

Setting a New Benchmark in West Africa

The Getaway is more than just a place—it’s a statement. It signals that Nigeria is no longer an observer in the world of destination luxury; it’s a contender. In fact, there’s nothing quite like this anywhere else in West Africa. The resort proves that world-class hospitality doesn’t have to be imported; it can be imagined, designed, and executed right here at home.

It’s a triumph of vision and execution, an embodiment of what can happen when local artistry meets global standards. From the hand-carved décor to the panoramic views, from the thoughtful architecture to the impeccable service, The Getaway doesn’t just meet expectations—it rewrites them.

Five Minutes to the City, a World Away in Experience

Perhaps the most surprising fact about The Getaway is its location. Just five minutes from Abuja’s city center, it offers easy access for residents and visitors alike. Yet stepping through its gates feels like crossing into another realm—a place where time slows down, where conversations are richer, and where the air feels somehow fresher.

Whether you’re a high flyer seeking pampering, a couple craving intimacy, or a solo traveler needing space to think, The Getaway offers not just accommodation, but an experience that lingers.

In a city that moves quickly, The Getaway reminds you of the value of slowing down. It invites you to sit back, breathe deeply, and let the world wait for you. Because here, luxury isn’t just about things—it’s about how a place makes you feel.

In the heart of Nigeria’s capital, hidden in plain sight, The Getaway stands as proof that the best destinations aren’t always the farthest. Sometimes, paradise as conceived by Africa’s new age hospitality giant, Gidanka is just around the corner.

*Okoronkwo is a hospitality writer.