  • Monday, 1st September, 2025

Arigo Launches World’s First Seven-in-One Digital Platforms

Business | 35 seconds ago

Arigo Technologies, founded by visionary and innovative entrepreneur, Dr. Arinze Madueke, has made history with the world’s first simultaneous launch of seven groundbreaking digital platforms.

The event, described by attendees as “a defining moment for Africa’s tech ecosystem,” showcased Arigo’s flagship platforms.

The launch which held at the weekend drew top dignitaries, media executives, investors, and technology enthusiasts to The Oriental Hotel, Lagos. It also  attracted representatives from government agencies, leading banks, universities, tech investors, FIFA-licensed football agents and global business partners, cementing Arigo Technologies’ status as one of Africa’s fastest-rising innovation powerhouses.

Speaking at the event, Madueke emphasized that the platforms were built to solve Africa’s unique challenges while positioning the continent as a global technology leader. “We are not just building apps; we are building solutions that create jobs, empower entrepreneurs, connect talents, and prove that Africa can lead the world in innovation,” he said.

Guests praised the scale and ambition of the launch, noting that it was unprecedented to launch seven distinct, first-of-their-kind platforms simultaneously.

