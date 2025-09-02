119 Students Bag First Class as Usmanu Danfodiyo University Celebrates 50th Anniversary, 42nd Convocation Ceremony

•To honour former COAS, others

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS) is set to celebrate its 50th Anniversary and 42nd Convocation Ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s history.

The event which is to take place from Monday, September 1, to Saturday, September 6, 2025, featured a series of academic, cultural, humanitarian, and technological events.

At a press briefing, the Vice-Chancellor of UDUS, Prof. Bashiru Garba, announced that 119 students graduated with first-class honors, out of a total of 4,024 graduands.

The graduands included 3,561 undergraduate students, 463 postgraduate students, and 120 PhD holders.

The Vice-Chancellor highlighted the university’s growth and development over the past five decades, emphasizing its commitment to academic excellence, research, and community service.

He also acknowledged the contributions of past administrators, staff, students, and stakeholders who have shaped the institution into what it is today.

As part of the celebration, the university is to conferred honorary degrees on two distinguished personalities: Sheikh Muhammad Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa and former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Faruku Yahaya (Rtd.). Emeritus status is also to be bestowed on Prof. Dejo Abdulrahman.

The university also immortalized some of its infrastructure by naming them after notable individuals who have contributed significantly to the institution’s development.

The 50th Anniversary and 42nd Convocation Ceremony of UDUS marked a significant milestone in the institution’s history, reflecting its journey, achievements, and aspirations for the future.